Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 03:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

GWM-FTXT Exhibits at FCVC 2024, Drawing International Market Attention

05 giugno 2024 | 03.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 4, 2024, the International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Vehicle Conference and Exhibition (FCVC 2024) took place in Shanghai, China.

GWM-FTXT showcased a range of high-power fuel cell products on site, including 255kW and 120kW fuel cell engines, as well as a 300kW graphite plate stack, capturing significant interest from international market industry clients.

The next-generation flagship product from GWM-FTXT is the "120kW fuel cell system," designed for flexible integration into various types of hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. It boasts high efficiency, reliability, and integration advantages, catering to the demanding operational environments of long-haul transportation.

Looking ahead, GWM-FTXT is positioning "long-haul heavy-duty capacity" as a primary application direction for hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles. Through the "liquid hydrogen + high-power fuel cell" solution, it aims to propel hydrogen vehicles into long-haul transportation, gradually extending its reach to sectors such as maritime transport, cogeneration, and energy storage.

Recently, GWM-FTXT initiated the "Hundred Vehicles, Ten Stations" project in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region of China. This project, in collaboration with industry chain partners, aims to further increase the deployment scale of hydrogen vehicles, supporting the development of China's hydrogen infrastructure and high-speed network.

GWM-FTXT has emerged as a prominent player in China's hydrogen sector, accelerating its expansion into the international market. It welcomes cooperation from global partners, investors, and clients to visit and discuss collaboration opportunities, fostering global green and sustainable development together.

Follow the website of FTXT for more information: http://en.ftxt-e.com/ 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-ftxt-exhibits-at-fcvc-2024-drawing-international-market-attention-302163349.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN30853 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Energia Economia_E_Finanza took place in Shanghai Drawing International Shanghai Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Liste d'attesa, da Cdm ok a decreto e ddl
News to go
Trasporto aereo, le stime su profitti delle compagnie
News to go
Ecobonus per le auto elettriche, esauriti fondi degli incentivi
News to go
Roma, operazione antidroga: tra arrestati anche ex Banda Magliana
News to go
Liste d'attesa, esami e visite nel weekend: bozza decreto
News to go
Incentivi auto, riparte Ecobonus 2024: cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Salvini: "Nessuna polemica con il presidente Mattarella"
News to go
Caro spiagge, aumenti dai lettini ai pedalò
News to go
Grano duro, mai così poco in 10 anni: in Italia produzione sotto 3,5 milioni di tonnellate
News to go
Dispersione scolastica, i dati dell'Italia
News to go
Auto elettriche cinesi, Ue verso conclusione indagine
News to go
Riforma Giustizia, Nordio: "Saranno più brevi i tempi dei processi"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza