Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 02:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

GWM-FTXT made a grand appearance at the 2024 Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) in Japan, accelerating its expansion into the global market.

29 febbraio 2024 | 02.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TOKYO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 28, 2024, the Fuel Cell Expo (FC EXPO) commenced in Tokyo, Japan, standing as one of the world's largest showcases for hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. GWM-FTXT, a subsidiary of Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor that focuses on hydrogen energy technology, presents various self-developed innovative products and comprehensive service solutions, drawing significant attention from overseas clients and media outlets.

GWM-FTXT presented a range of core components, including 100kW (passenger vehicle) and 255kW (commercial vehicle) high-power hydrogen fuel cell engines, 300+kW expanded graphite plate stacks, second-generation high-performance MEA, 70MPa Type IV hydrogen storage tanks, and a series of hydrogen OTV. Several key performance indicators have already reached international pinnacles, securing numerous authoritative international certifications such as ASPICE CL2, (KBA) EC79, IATF 16949:2016, and ISO 26262, demonstrating the qualification and capabilities to provide supplies to global clients.

GWM-FTXT has launched several models of hydrogen commercial vehicles in the Chinese market at scale, with application scenarios covering logistics transportation, public transit, hydrogen-powered vessels, and other fields, yielding sound economic and environmental benefits, recognition, and trust from end-users in the Chinese market.

As GWM-FTXT is making efforts to accelerate global market expansion, strategic collaborations have been signed with companies and institutions in several countries including Brazil, Canada, and Italy. Together, they aim to collectively explore third-party international markets, leveraging the accumulated application experience in the Chinese market to gradually extend outreach to global markets. This concerted effort seeks to propel pivotal technological innovations and diverse applications in the global hydrogen energy industry, catalyzing the transition toward green energy worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2349947/1.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gwm-ftxt-made-a-grand-appearance-at-the-2024-fuel-cell-expo-fc-expo-in-japan-accelerating-its-expansion-into-the-global-market-302074110.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46364 en US Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Energia Economia_E_Finanza global market standing as one Fuel Cell Expo FC EXPO
Vedi anche
News to go
Navalnaya: "Putin è un mostro sanguinario"
News to go
Apple rinuncia ai piani per una sua auto elettrica
News to go
Allerta meteo Vicenza, il sindaco: "Situazione critica"
News to go
Ddl Capitali, via libera definitivo del Senato
News to go
Macron e ipotesi invio soldati in Ucraina, da Europa coro di no
News to go
Ryanair, prezzi biglietti: ultime news
News to go
Alessandra Todde nuova presidente Regione Sardegna, festeggiano M5S e Pd
News to go
Corteo Pisa, Procura ha aperto fascicolo
News to go
L'industria del turismo si prepara alla stagione estiva
News to go
Btp Valore, nuova emissione da oggi fino al primo marzo
News to go
I trattori tornano a Bruxelles
News to go
Sardegna alle urne, per votare c'è tempo fino alle 22


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza