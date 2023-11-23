Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 02:01
comunicato stampa

Gyeonggi Content Agency to promote Gyeonggi Province videos and story IP-based content companies at the "2023 Singapore ATF"

23 novembre 2023 | 02.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Content Agency will be establishing a Gyeonggi Province Pavilion at the '2023 Singapore ATF(Asia TV Forum & Market)', Asia's largest digital content exhibition, to support nine animation and story IP-based content companies from Gyeonggi Province.

The nine companies that will be participating in the 2023 Singapore ATF Gyeonggi Province Pavilion are WHYJ CONTENTS (Dinoman), ACCESS KOREA (SauceRia), PIXTREND (Guardians), CHUM EDUCATION (Hattung Science), ICONIX (Pororo), HEYRANG PRODUCTION (Galls on Plants), STUDIO W.BABA. (B Family), DANKKUMI (World History Adventure), BERRYCAT GALLERY (Best Berry Family).

ATF is a digital content exhibition in which more than 760 content/broadcasting companies from around the world participate every year. It is Asia's largest B2B broadcast video exhibition, making it the second largest exhibition in the world after France's MIPCOM. It will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore for four days from December 5th to 8th.

Gyeonggi Content Agency said, "By participating in the Korea Rising IP Joint Pavilion, story IP-based content companies will not only have the opportunity to see the latest trends in various media content fields such as TV dramas, movies, animation, and characters, but also have the opportunity to expand their content overseas by networking with global companies centered on Southeast Asia."

In 2024, the Gyeonggi Content Agency will continue to participate in joint domestic and international exhibitions, and hold export consultations and educational seminars in order to help companies in Gyeonggi Province advance overseas, and will continue to provide support to promote the excellent contents of Gyeonggi Province to the world.

https://www.gcon.or.kr/bms/section/board/bbs_view.html?PID=REPORT&atc_sno=769&bbs_cd=report

Contact: WON HAECHANMULGYEOL+82-32-623-8075dnjsgo@gcon.or.kr 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2282578/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gyeonggi-content-agency-to-promote-gyeonggi-province-videos-and-story-ip-based-content-companies-at-the-2023-singapore-atf-301995437.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza