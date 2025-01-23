Haier Lights up the Australian Open: A Landmark Partnership Celebrating Innovation and Excellence

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Australian Open ("AO"), one of the world's premier Grand Slam tennis tournaments, is underway at Melbourne Park starting from January 6. Haier, a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics, is proud to announce its partnership as the official TV and home appliance sponsor for the AO and the Summer of Tennis events from 2025 to 2027. This collaboration marks Haier's first partnership with the AO, signaling a long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and enhancing consumer experiences.

Haier and the Australian Open: A Perfect Match of Vision and Values

Haier's first foray into the AO partnership embodies shared values of a relentless pursuit of excellence, a consumer-centric approach, and a dedication to sustainability. Haier's technological leadership in the home appliance sector mirrors the world-class performance and cutting-edge experience that the AO brings to millions of fans globally. While the AO leads the way in green sports initiatives with its healthy and energetic spirit of lifestyle, Haier, too, has positioned itself as a pioneer in ecological innovation, offering energy-efficient products that minimize environmental impact.

Li Huagang, Senior Vice President of Haier Group and Chairman and CEO of Haier Smart Home, stated, "This partnership with the Australian Open marks a critical step in our globalization efforts, showcasing our commitment to sports and innovation."

Haier's Expanding Presence in Australia

Though this is the first collaboration between AO and Haier, the Australian market has always held a pivotal role in Haier's journey of global brand expansion.

From Haier's first step into the Australian market in 2002, to its acquisition of Fisher & Paykel, which later became one of Haier's top 10 R&D centers, Haier has gone from strength to strength in the Australian and New Zealand markets ("ANZ market").

Haier's impressive growth trajectory in the Australian market has been driven by its commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products tailored to local preferences. The Australian market has particularly been receptive to Haier's high-tech, energy-efficient solutions that cater to the diverse needs of consumers. From comprehensive upgrading in-store displays at The Good Guys ("TGG"), to launching the H20 New Platform Dishwasher and breaking into the HVN channel, Haier's product lineup continues to evolve and exceed consumers' expectations.

Amidst the highly competitive landscape of the Australian market, Haier successfully broke through with its dual-brand strategy, achieving a sales share of 17% and securing the leading market position for dual brands, reflecting a strong consumer base and rising brand awareness. In 2024, Haier ranked No.1 in the ANZ market.

Haier's Strategic Expansion in Europe: A Global Vision in Action

Haier's performance in the ANZ market is merely a microcosm of its global branding strategy.

Haier places significant emphasis on the diverse needs of overseas users and the unique characteristics of regional markets by applying the 3-in-1 strategy (localized R&D, manufacturing, and marketing), which integrates resources from institutions across various countries.

One prime example of Haier's innovation is the Haier Langjing X11 washing machine, a high-performance appliance line that combines superior energy efficiency with cutting-edge design. In regards to energy scarcity and high prices in Europe, X11 was launched with its eco-friendly technology features and enhanced energy-saving capabilities, offering 50% energy savings compared to Europe's rigorous A-class standards. The success of the X11 Series has made it one of Haier's flagship product lines in Europe, contributing significantly to the brand's growth in the region.

Haier has successfully established itself as a leading brand across multiple European countries. In the first half of 2024, Haier Europe's revenue grew by 9.2%, with Haier Europe being a fast-growing appliance company in the region for 8 consecutive years. Globally, Haier has been Ranked No.1 Major Appliances Brand for 16 consecutive Years according to Euromonitor.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiatives: Haier and the Australian Open's Shared Commitment to Sustainability

The partnership between Haier and AO highlights both organizations' commitment to environmental responsibility. Together, Haier and AO are championing a greener future for both sports and lifestyle, driving positive change for the environment and community around the globe.

During the AO, Haier is showcasing a range of eco-friendly products, offering visitors an immersive experience that promotes a greener and healthier lifestyle, extending sustainable living from the tournament into everyday lives.

Meanwhile, Haier has always regarded practicing ESG principles as an integral part of its corporate strategy. On November 28, 2023, Haier Smart Home was the only Chinese home appliance company to win the SMI "Earth Charter" badge. On January 18, 2024, it was named one of the UK's Best Employers, the only home appliance brand to earn this honor in two consecutive years.

Just as sports transcend borders, Haier's vision of a better life knows no boundaries. The company commits to creating a better intelligent life for all, across the world.

