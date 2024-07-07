Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
19:35
Hainan Free Trade Port deepens cooperation with Switzerland

07 luglio 2024 | 19.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HAIKOU, China, July 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center (HIMC):

From July 4-6, a delegation from China's southern Hainan Province held Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) related promotion and exchange activities in Switzerland, cementing cooperation in the fields of medical health, education, and high-end shopping & consumption.

During their time in Switzerland, the Hainan delegation held discussions and research meetings with numerous important companies and institutions, including Merck, Richemont, Roche Diagnostics,  EHL Hospitality Business School, Switzerland Global Enterprise, the World Trade Organization, and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

Inviting Swiss counterparts to leverage the FTP's preferential policies, Hainan is specifically promoting cooperation in the fields of medical health, independent school running, and intellectual property protection. Hainan also made a point of expressing their warm welcome to Swiss enterprises to take part in the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo in April, 2025.

Co-organized by Hainan's provincial government and the Switzerland Global Enterprise, the Hainan Free Trade Port Medical & Health Industry Exchange Meeting was held in Zurich on July 4. The event was well-received, with nearly 50 representatives from well-known Swiss companies and industry associations (including the Swiss Medical Technology Association, the the Swiss Scientific and Industrial Pharmaceutical Association, Novartis, Nestlé Health Science, Sonova, Similasan, Alcon, and IBSA) in attendance.

At the meeting, the Swiss side affirmed that the Hainan FTP's conducive business environment and preferential policies (especially the innovative measures in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone) mean that the island has broad development prospects in the medical and health industry. Lecheng has become the primary rapid access channel for global innovative medical products entering China, and many Swiss medical companies—in learning about how the FTP's preferential policies support Lecheng—are now planning to deepen cooperation with Hainan.

The conference saw contract signings take place between Sonova & the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, Industrie Biomediche Insubri SA & Susheng Biotech, and Dr. Dünner AG & Winhealth Pharma. Also, to promote innovative development in life sciences and the medical health industries, Switzerland Global Enterprise signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455345/On_July_4_Hainan_Free_Trade_Port_Medical___Health.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hainan-free-trade-port-deepens-cooperation-with-switzerland-302190381.html

