Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Hard Rock International and Lionel Messi Celebrate Continued Partnership with "Captain Messi" Superhero Toy, Kids Menu and Retail Collection

23 ottobre 2024 | 18.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the world's newest superhero, Captain Messi! Hard Rock International and global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi, are proud to unveil a superhero version of the sports and cultural icon. Captain Messi is saving the day with his powerful kick and will be featured in Hard Rock Cafes, at select Hard Rock Hotels and online. Hard Rock and Lionel Messi united to create a limited-edition, posable Captain Messi toy, now available with any Hard Rock Kid's Menu order at cafes and through in-room dining at participating hotels, while supplies last. It marks the first time the soccer great was involved in the creation of a toy in his likeness. Rock Shops worldwide and online will also carry the collectible figure as part of a new Captain Messi retail collection complete with lunchboxes, water bottles, backpacks, apparel and more.

"My kids and I love watching superhero movies together, so it was really special to work with Hard Rock to create Captain Messi," said Lionel Messi. "I hope it helps inspire young fans and families to work hard and believe in themselves to do great things."

Hard Rock is also making two new additions to the Hard Rock Kid's Menu: cheese pizza and pepperoni pizza, providing more delicious meals that parents can endorse and kids crave.

"We're thrilled to continue our incredible partnership with Lionel Messi and create a new way to represent all the joy he brings to people around the world," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. 

Over the past three years, Lionel Messi has been a tremendous partner and brand ambassador of Hard Rock. He recently starred in Hard Rock's "Come Together" campaign celebrating the launch of its Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program. Unity is complimentary and offers an array of benefits and services at more than 200 Hard Rock locations where members can earn and redeem Unity Points toward free hotel nights, dining experiences, Rock Shop® merch and more.

Visit www.hardrock.com to plan your next visit. Read the full press release here.

Additional photos & videos

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538555/Press_Release_Photo_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808184/Hard_Rock_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hard-rock-international-and-lionel-messi-celebrate-continued-partnership-with-captain-messi-superhero-toy-kids-menu-and-retail-collection-302284856.html

