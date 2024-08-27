Cerca nel sito
 
FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hbada E3 Ergonomic Office Chair has set an example for the industry by winning the Global London Design Award for its ergonomic technology and innovative breakthroughs.

Defining a professional ergonomic chair? Hbada defines the industry standard with its product strengths: T-support system, versatility, comfort.

Core T-shaped support system

The prominent design of the Hbada E3 Ergonomic Office Chair with 3 zones of support ensures that the full chair support is zoned in place.

Lumbar support

The hard support of the special network in the middle area is adopted, the strong support guards the spine, and the soft support is used on both sides to accurately support the waist. 3-zone floating wing lumbar support, the partition effect is just right.

Neck pillow

Dual-axis rotation design, multi-directional support, strong support to relieve the problem of neck pain after sitting for a long time. Adapt to the needs of different heights and body shapes, and better release the pressure on the cervical spine.

Armrest

HBADA supports 6 dimensions of free adjustment, fully supporting partial pressure. It is suitable for multiple activities such as office, entertainment, and rest in modern life.

Germany purchase link https://amzn.to/3ygCEQMFrance purchase link https://amzn.to/3yaBM0gItaly purchase link https://amzn.to/4cTNXNSSpain purchase link https://amzn.to/3SnNxXV 

This time, Hbada E3 demonstrated its ultra-high product strength on an international scale, continuously empowered the development of the ergonomic industry with brand strength, and was committed to building a global leading brand of healthy home.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484409/HBADA_E3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hbada-e3-ergonomic-office-chair-london-design-award-show-off-ergonomic-creativity-302231086.html

