HCLSoftware Announces Intent to Acquire Metadata Management Software Provider Zeenea

Acquisition will enable HCLSoftware to accelerate the GenAI and Data Engineering roadmap of its customers by adding powerful data catalog, lineage and governance solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, today announced its intent to acquire Zeenea, an innovator in data catalog and governance solutions based in Paris, France. HCLSoftware will enhance its Data & Analytics business (Actian) through this acquisition. The HCLSoftware Actian Data Platform has seen strong growth in Hybrid Data Management and Integration over the last few years. Adding metadata management, data catalog and governance capabilities will enable customers to consume these capabilities of the data platform.

Zeenea provides an intelligent data discovery platform that supports metadata management applications from search and exploration to data catalog, lineage, governance, compliance and enterprise data marketplace. Zeenea is powered by an adaptive knowledge graph that enables organizations to democratize data access and generate a 360-degree view of their assets and the relationships between them.

"Metadata management is becoming critical for our customers to accelerate their GenAI initiatives across business functions," said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware. "Zeenea will further accelerate the growth in the data and analytics space for HCLSoftware. It will enable HCLSoftware to offer a unified data intelligence solution that will power enterprises to discover, govern, connect, manage and better leverage data in their data engineering and GenAI journeys."

"Organizations demand an integrated and holistic approach to data management," said Marc Potter, CEO of Actian & Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware's Data & Analytics business. "Zeenea's data catalog and governance capabilities will extend our portfolio to offer a comprehensive, single-vendor solution to meet all the data needs of today's data driven enterprises."

"Incorporating Zeenea's capabilities with HCLSoftware will deliver a differentiated solution for customers," said Luc Legardeur, CEO and Co-founder, Zeenea. "Combining HCLSoftware data analytics, database and data management solutions with our knowledge graph, data catalog and enterprise data marketplace will offer customers a tailored approach to data management."

The acquisition is expected to close in September 2024.

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware is the software business division of HCLTech, serving more than 7,000 organizations in 130 countries. The company's key areas of focus are business and industry applications including commerce, MarTech, aftermarket ERP, platforms for delivering Total Experience, intelligent operations software, security and compliance, sovereign collaboration and data and analytics products and platforms.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 219,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2024 totaled $13.4 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For further details, please contact:

Jeremy McNeive, HCLSoftwarejeremy.mcneive@hcl.com

Danielle Lee, Actian, HCLSoftware's Data and Analytics businessDanielle.Lee@actian.com

Ashutosh Sharma, HCLTechashutosh.sharma@hcltech.com