HDsolar Showcases Innovative Tracking Bracket Technology and PV-TES Integration Solutions at Intersolar 2024.

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HDsolar, a leading photovoltaic tracking bracket manufacturer, demonstrated its core products such as brakes and split hinged bearing housings for tracking brackets, and shared its forward-looking layout and R&D progress in photovoltaic-thermal-energy storage integration and hydrogen energy industry chain integration at Intersolar Europe 2024, attracting the attention of many people inside and outside the industry.

Enhancing Power Plant Efficiency with Core Tracking System ProductsHDsolar has pioneered the development of braking products that fundamentally solve the problem of wind resonance and can withstand wind speeds of up to 55m/s. Its integrated use with the control system can switch between rigid and flexible beams at any position. It is applicable to a variety of meteorological conditions such as high wind, snowfall, hail, etc. as well as a variety of terrain scenarios such as mountains, deserts and wetlands.

Its self-developed split holding bearing housing can automatically correct and adjust the spindle position when the spindle coaxiality error is caused by high wind, terrain undulation, installation error and so on. At the same time, it can also realise radial mounting of the spindle, increasing the installation efficiency by more than 20%.

Conform to the PV-TES integration trend, promote the R&D of photovoltaic thermal project bracket productsFacing the pain point of energy storage in the PV power generation industry, HDsolar actively promotes the research and development of new products. Their photo-thermal mirror field control technology demonstrated at the exhibition provides a kind of more efficient and economical energy solution, which has attracted widespread attention and favourable comments.

Layout of hydrogen energy industry chain to create a new growth pointHydrogen energy is regarded as an important part of future energy. HDsolar actively lays out the integration of the hydrogen energy industry chain, aiming to promote the diversified application and sustainable development of clean energy and provide more diversified energy solutions.

