Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Health and Fitness Manufacturers at the Forefront of Product Development at the 136th Canton Fair

01 novembre 2024 | 14.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 136th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has showcased an impressive array of health and fitness products in its third phase.

Driven by an increasing consumer demand for continuously improving quality of life, the health and fitness economy is emerging. The industry is witnessing rapid growth of its consumer base who are seeking wellness experiences through high-quality and tailored products for a vibrant lifestyle.

Manufacturers develop to meet tailored consumer needs

With the advancement of China's manufacturing sector, at this session a variety of exhibitors showcased innovations in products ranging from outdoor touring and relaxing supplies, outdoor sports, body building and shaping, sporting goods, indoor sports and more.

Shandong Relax Health Industry Co., Ltd., a top manufacturer of premium fitness and rehabilitation equipment, has showcased at the last 24 sessions of the Canton Fair. They offer over 600 products across 50+ fitness and wellness series. "We view the Canton Fair as a crucial platform for promoting our products. In addition to showcasing some of our popular items, we have also aligned the production schedule of our new products to coincide with the fair's opening," said Jerry Jiang from the company's International Trade Department. In this session, Relax is highlighting its signature products: the PK80 max-less treadmill, which saves 30% of space, and the PP790 commercial elliptical, offering 40 resistance levels and an automatic incline for a safe, versatile workout.

Also participating in the Canton Fair, Zhejiang Rongshun Technology Co., Ltd., is carving a niche in the smart fitness market with its advanced treadmill technology. With numerous accolades, including the Red Dot Award and IF Design Award, Rongshun features a state-of-the-art treadmill equipped with infrared sensing gait analysis, which can optimize the user experience by ensuring seamless connectivity and effective training feedback.

Exhibitors invest in smart, creative fitness equipment innovation

Taishan Sports Industry Group Co., Ltd., has made a name for itself as a premier provider of competitive sports equipment, artificial turf, and carbon fiber bicycles. With a long history of serving at major international sporting events, the company's advanced turf technology ensures excellent drainage and durability, setting a new benchmark for environmentally friendly sports equipment. 

Furthermore, as a leading manufacturer in the industry, the company is investing in developing smart fitness equipment designed for smart city parks. They also create everyday fitness products inspired by sports equipment used in major events. With their strong technological expertise and creativity, the company aims to make fitness an easily accessible part of daily life, enabling people to start exercising anytime, anywhere.

The Canton Fair consistently showcases the latest trends, with a focus on products that enhance quality of life. Buyers have the opportunity to discover unique offerings from leading manufacturers and explore business opportunities with innovators in health and fitness technologies. These advancements promise exciting prospects for both enthusiasts and casual users.

For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546791/Canton_Fair.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/health-and-fitness-manufacturers-at-the-forefront-of-product-development-at-the-136th-canton-fair-302294132.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN46403 en US Sport Arredamento_E_Design Sport Arredamento_E_Design AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza fitness Manufacturers at at fitness products fitness
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza