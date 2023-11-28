Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:23 Totti e Noemi, figlio in arrivo?

19:11 "Israele non estenderà tregua oltre domenica", le indiscrezioni dei media

18:57 Lazio-Celtic, Rod Stewart allo stadio Olimpico

18:34 Expo 2030, la vittoria di Mbs con vista sui Mondiali del 2034

18:33 E' morto il matematico Figà Talamanca, aveva 85 anni

18:22 Deloitte, 4 imprese italiane su 10 investiranno nell'Intelligenza Artificiale nei prossimi 3 anni

17:48 Expo 2030 va a Riad, Roma flop: ultima con 17 voti

17:35 Natale Aisla per la ricerca sulla Sla, venduti 8mila cioccolatini in 100 ore

17:34 Femminicidio Salsomaggiore, carabiniera che ha arrestato l'omicida: "Continuava a colpirla"

17:12 Strage Fidene, Palazzo Chigi: "Avvocatura Stato non ha mai chiesto non luogo a procedere per Campiti"

16:52 Israele-Hamas, la galassia delle fazioni a Gaza e le mani sugli ostaggi

16:50 BorromeodeSilva si aggiudica il primo posto ai Best in Classic 2023

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

HER HIGHNESS SHEIKHA MOZA OPENS 11TH EDITION OF WISE SUMMIT

28 novembre 2023 | 19.27
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Safeena Husain recognized as the 2023 Wise Prize for Education Laureate for work with Educate Girls

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, spoke at the opening of the 11th edition of the WISE Summit taking place from 28-29 November in Doha, Qatar, under the theme 'Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI'.

Her Highness Sheikha Moza said: "I want to ensure WISE is a platform for new ideas that keep pace with the changes taking place in the world, and the obstacles that education faces in certain countries for reasons of which we are all too aware. There is no alternative but to innovate if we are to find solutions to intractable problems."

During the opening plenary, Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, awarded the prestigious WISE Prize for Education. This is the first global award of its kind that honors an individual for an outstanding contribution to education. Husain was recognized for dedicating 16 years to building the non-profit organization focused on empowering communities for girls' education in some of India's hardest to reach villages.

Over the years, Educate Girls has mobilized more than 1.4 million girls for enrolment and supported over 1.9 million children in their learning in India. Thanks to a precision targeting method using AI, Educate Girls is able to target, in 5 years, the same number of out-of-school girls, which would otherwise require 45 years. Through a network of over 21,000 community-based champions in some of the most marginalized communities in the country, the organization has been working to break the intergenerational cycle of inequality and exclusion.

Commenting on the award, Husain said: "This is a collective win for all of us working toward girls' education, right from the government and local communities to dedicated gender champions and our supporters. It is a testament to the array of initiatives that are actively addressing this global challenge to ensure that every girl, in every village, is in school and learning well.

"Girls' education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet to solve some of the world's most complex problems. We must recognize that the right to education is a girl's inherent right – a right that must always take center stage."

Contact Email: media@wise.org.qa

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287476/WISE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/her-highness-sheikha-moza-opens-11th-edition-of-wise-summit-301999646.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79513 en US ICT Politica_E_PA Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Safeena Husain recognized as work lavoro summit
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili
News to go
Ondata di maltempo al Centro-Sud, allerta gialla in 9 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, tregua prorogata di due giorni
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"
News to go
Roma, truffe ad anziani: sgominata una banda
News to go
Migranti, maxi sbarco a Lampedusa: 573 a bordo di un peschereccio
News to go
Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Precettazione? Valuterò"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, attesa per l'esito dell'autopsia
News to go
Allarme bomba in Belgio, chiuse 30 scuole


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza