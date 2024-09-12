Hiconics Unveils Innovative Home Energy Solutions at RE+ 2024, Leading Green Energy Trends in North America

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiconics Eco-energy Technology ("Midea Hiconics", SZ: 300048), a green energy brand under the Midea umbrella, makes a significant impact at the annual RE+ 2024 event held at the Anaheim Convention Center. The company showcases its innovative, customized home energy solutions designed specifically for the North American market, covering a full spectrum of residential green energy needs and marking a significant stride towards enhancing sustainable energy use in residential areas.

Hiconics' latest residential energy storage system is collaborating closely with Global leading leading brand to further jointly explore the North American markets, driving rapid market coverage and penetration. On September 11th, at the RE+ 24 exhibition, both team have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, this event not only marks a breakthrough for residential energy storage products in the North American market, but also lays a solid foundation for future multi-market and multi-category collaborations.

At the event, Midea Hiconics and the CSA Group, a global organization dedicated to safety, social good, and sustainability with provided testing, inspection, and certification around the world, entered into a strategic partnership. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding, aims to enhance North American home energy storage product certification, corporate system certification, and testing services.

"This agreement is grounded in our shared interests and will drive sustained growth and long-term development for both parties," commented Dennis Lee, GM of Midea Hiconics Overseas Sales Company. "As a milestone, we look forward to continued mutual advancement and reinforcing our leadership position in the international market."

During the product launch, Henry Zhang, Midea Hiconics' Technical Director, introduces a range of new products tailored for residential users, including residential energy storage systems, micro-inverters, solar panels, inverters, and EV charger. Leveraging Midea's expertise in R&D, manufacturing, and testing, these products combine to deliver a comprehensive solution that maximizes residential solar potential and positions solar energy as a central element in residential energy.

