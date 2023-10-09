Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 09 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 19:11
comunicato stampa

Higer Unveils 3 Pure Electric Buses at Busworld 2023

09 ottobre 2023 | 18.28
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BRUSSELS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the biennial Busworld exhibition in Brussels, Belgium, (October 7-12, 2023), Higer, a leading Chinese bus enterprise, proudly showcases three pure electric bus models. This globally significant event, which sets trends for the future of the bus industry, attracts renowned manufacturers and suppliers worldwide.

The highlight of the Higer exhibit is the grand unveiling of the Fencer F1 Integral EV, a pure electric bus marking a significant step in Higer's technology and innovation. The F1, which debuted in the UK in May 2021, features a high-end chassis and a family-style design, exuding a strong sense of technology and futurism. Its low-floor and spacious interior allow for comfortable accommodation of both drivers and passengers, while its eco-friendly features promise to reduce energy consumption.

Meanwhile, Higer also debuted Azure 9, a mid-sized E-bus developed specifically for the evolving European market, and Azure 7, the "last mile" transportation solution. Both models are designed to meet the demands from European market for safety, efficiency, and spacious transportation, providing a new option of low-carbon bus for the region.

Low-floor design, sufficient driving range, and a maximum capacity of 60 passengers are included in the remarkable features of Azure 9. The Azure 7, on the other hand, is designed for narrower streets and is aimed to connect major hubs such as schools, hospitals, and commercial centers, making it the ideal choice for city "capillaries".

This exhibition sets the milestone for Higer's new journey of overseas market, and Higer will keep up to provide new energy buses to make contribution for the sustainable E-mobility industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2242030/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/higer-unveils-3-pure-electric-buses-at-busworld-2023-301951048.html

