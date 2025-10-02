Highgate Appoints Nikos Konstantinidis as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions for Europe

LONDON, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highgate, an industry-leading hotel management, investment and development company, today announced the appointment of Nikos Konstantinidis as Senior Vice President of Acquisitions for Europe. Based in London, Konstantinidis will focus on hospitality investment opportunities and drive strategic growth across the region.

Highgate has established a significant presence across Europe, managing a growing portfolio of branded and independent urban and resort hotels while building scale through strategic acquisitions, repositionings and partnerships. With offices in London, Portugal and France, the company brings global resources and local insight to drive long-term value for owners and exceptional experiences for guests. Konstantinidis' appointment accelerates this strategy and bolsters Highgate's senior investment expertise, propelling the next phase of its European growth.

"Nikos' extensive experience across European markets, proven investment acumen and entrepreneurial mindset make him an outstanding addition to Highgate's leadership team and its growing European investment platform," said Zach Berger, Principal. "His ability to source and execute complex transactions across multiple jurisdictions aligns with our European growth strategy, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm."

With more than 12 years of investment experience across multiple asset classes, Konstantinidis has established a strong track record in hospitality investments and asset management, recognized for his entrepreneurial approach and ability to execute complex transactions.

"Stepping into the role with Highgate at this pivotal moment of global growth is both an honor and an opportunity," Konstantinidis said. "With its reputation for excellence and leadership team of unmatched caliber, Highgate is ideally positioned to further capture opportunities in dynamic markets and deliver lasting value. I look forward to advancing its presence and success across Europe."

Prior to joining Highgate, Konstantinidis served as Director of Acquisitions and Business Development at L+R Hotels, where he originated, asset-managed and successfully executed investments across various European markets. Earlier in his career, he worked with AXA Real Estate, underwriting and executing pan-European value-add transactions across office, hospitality and real estate operating businesses. Over his years in the industry, Konstantinidis has been involved in numerous transactions and projects across the UK, Spain, Greece, Italy, the Nordics, France, Germany, Poland, Croatia and Malta.

Konstantinidis' appointment follows Highgate's recent acquisitions of the 259-room ReMIX Hotel in Paris, marking the company's return to the city, and the 194-room Hilton Porto Gaia in Portugal. Collectively, these actions signal a sharpened focus on expanding Highgate's investment platform and presence across Europe.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company with over $15 billion of assets under management and a global portfolio of more than 400 hotels spanning North America, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America.

With a 30-year track record as an innovator in the hospitality industry, this forward-thinking company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate continues to demonstrate success in developing a diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts, featuring contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value.

With an executive team of seasoned hospitality leaders and corporate offices worldwide, Highgate is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. www.highgate.com

