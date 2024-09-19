HIKMICRO Reinforces its Tech-Explorer Image with the Launch of Innovative STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 Products

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HIKMICRO set a new standard for the thermal scope and clip-on market categories when it unveiled its highly anticipated STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 models on September 19th. These trailblazing devices reshape the hunting experience with laser rangefinder (LRF) module in lens and HIKMICRO Shutter-less Image System (HSIS).

This launch reinforces HIKMICRO's unstinting commitment to evolving its products to meet users' needs and reaffirm its vision to be a pioneering tech-explorer at the forefront of the hunting realm. The exceptional products also highlight the brand's goal to create a more relaxed, efficient and safe atmosphere for outdoor activities around the world – a message HIKMICRO emphasized with its "See the world in a X way" launch event theme.

HIKMICRO CEO Stefan Li said: "Today, HIKMICRO is writing the next chapter in the history of thermal product innovation by changing what's possible in hunting optics. We created STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 for those who want to experience just what the ultimate premium thermal device can do – they deliver performance and immersion way beyond the limitations of traditional devices."

A TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKTHROUGH AND A BRAND NEW EXPERIENCEThe STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 are in class of their own. They deliver a completely new kind of hunting experience, enabling users to do things they couldn't dream of doing with a traditional device. Users now have the best of both worlds: a new scope and clip-on that bring together new technological breakthroughs to achieve the ultimate level of performance.

HIKMICRO has used its unrivalled innovation in easy-to-use design features to introduce a riflescope with shutterless technology and bin-lens LRF for the first time by any brand. HIKMICRO Shutterless Image System uses a self-learning algorithm for intelligent image adjustment without loss of clarity, while pioneering design sees an integrated laser rangefinder positioned in front of the objective lens. These groundbreaking features are backed up by Image Pro 2.0, which runs the very latest image enhancement algorithm and has received remarkable feedback since its launch on the FALCON.

HIKMICRO THUNDER 3.0 – THE ULTIMATE THERMAL CLIP-ONThe HIKMICRO THUNDER 3.0 is the most innovative hunting thermal clip-on on the planet with features such as in-lens LRF and HSIS. Models include TQ50C 3.0, TQ35C 3.0, TH35C 3.0 and the TQ50CL 3.0 with its groundbreaking in-lens LRF module. The range offers resolution choices of 384 and 640 and lens choices of 35mm and 50m as well as LRF and non-LRF options.

These optics give an unprecedented visual experience with increased thermal sensitivity (NETD＜15mK) providing stunning image clarity via the 0.49-inch @1920x1080 OLED screen.

Looking through the eyepiece gives an experience of total immersion. HSIS provides smooth, fluid viewing without compromising image quality and the Image Pro 2.0 algorithm ensures optimized detail and a truly layered image.

The HIKMICRO THUNDER 3.0 is compatible even with up to 15x magnification day scopes. Intuitive controls make for fast and simple operation, and the THUNDER 3.0 is very compact – its one-frame lens design with integrated laser rangefinder brings a 14% weight saving and 20% reduction in size.

Replaceable rechargeable batteries provide up to six hours of continuous operation from a single cell, a local album delivers convenient viewing of captured video and images while Virtual Reticle gives a truly authentic representation of the shooting moment.

The THUNDER 3.0 delivers an unrivalled shooting experience. Quick Zeroing with ultra-precise 1.3cm@100m click value is available both in the device and via the HIKMICRO Sight app, which provides multi-method options for enhanced accuracy and long-range shooting. Precision engineering ensures minimal ballistic deviation, while the parallax issue is overcome by compact one-frame lens design.

This device is built for tough field use. Its high shock resistance can withstand recoil of 1000g/0.4ms and a strict product assembly process with rigorous inspection procedures ensures absolute reliability.

HIKMICRO STELLAR 3.0 – THE NEXT LEVEL FOR TUBE SCOPESThe new HIKMICRO STELLAR 3.0 raises the bar for thermal tube scopes with its in-lens LRF and HSIS features. Models include SX60L 3.0, SQ50L 3.0, SQ35L 3.0, SH50L 3.0, SH35L 3.0 and SH35 3.0 in a range covering resolution choices of 384, 640 and 1280 and the lens choices of 35mm, 50mm and 60mm with LRF and non-LRF models.

A cutting-edge 1280x1024-pixel thermal sensor (NETD<15mK) and F1.0 lens produce an ultra-clear image with impressive detail for precise quarry recognition. The Image Pro 2.0 Algorithm optimizes detail with layered background and reduced noise. The larger 1.03" OLED display with 2560x2560 resolution and round or square view options enhances clarity and improves shooting precision, while HSIS gives ultimate uninterrupted viewing.

The whole shooting experience is redefined by the HIKMICRO STELLAR 3.0, which features an in-lens LRF module for precise distance measurement out to 1000m while maintaining the shape and balance of a traditional riflescope. Optimised Ballistic Calculation ensures accurate shot placement at extreme distance for humane long-range hunting.

Quick Zeroing, with fine-tuned 1.3cm at 100m clicks for absolute precision, is a simple task via the device or HIKMICRO Sight app, plus fast configuration and synchronization to your scopes. The HIKMICRO STELLAR 3.0 is a durable and rugged companion with high shock resistance to withstand 1000g/0.4ms recoil.

Styling has been upgraded with enhanced ergonomics and its classical tube design fits 30mm mounts. A softer eyepiece, magnetic lens cover, distinguishable focus ring and buttons combine with a 10% weight reduction and 12% size decrease for a truly user-friendly experience.

The HIKMICRO STELLAR 3.0 provides effortless hunting. Ultra-long operation time and recoil-activated video recording mean you will never miss an exciting moment, and a local album enables you to instantly check captured action.

LEADING THE WAY FOR THERMAL EXPLORATIONThe launch of STELLAR 3.0 and THUNDER 3.0 reasserts HIKMICRO's position as the world's leading tech-explorer in the hunting industry.

HIKMICRO is excited to be at the forefront, shaping the future of hunting technology. Another revolutionary new product will be revealed on 10th October. Join HIKMICRO in its journey of exploration and innovation.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41StDkcP3WwPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504072/PR_____THUNDER_3_0.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504071/PR_____STELLAR_3_0.jpg