Domenica 27 Aprile 2025
27 Aprile 2025
Hikvision releases 2024 ESG report, delivering THRIVE for a better future

27 aprile 2025 | 21.23
HANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, marking seven consecutive years of sharing its ESG commitments and practices. Notably, the THRIVE sustainability philosophy was introduced for the first time. Guided by "Tech for Good", Hikvision outlines five focus areas — Harmony, Reliability, Integrity, Value Chain and Environment.

By thoroughly reviewing the global policies, ESG rating criteria and stakeholder perspectives, Hikvision identified 3 material topics: 'Technological Innovation', 'Cybersecurity and Data Protection', and 'Response to Climate Change'.

Driving social progress through innovation

Hikvision has long explored innovative approaches to addressing social challenges. In urban governance, Hikvision has provided traffic management solutions across over 300 cities, optimizing traffic flow at over 53,000 intersections. In industrial digitalization, Hikvision partnered with CHN Energy to develop large-scale, real-time, and non-destructive bi-spectrum rapid coal quality analysis technology, overcoming the limitations of traditional methods.

With its STAR Program for Social Good, Hikvision leverages its technologies to preserve wildlife, environment and culture. By 2024, Hikvision has partnered with over 30 NGOs. Notable efforts include enhancing fire prevention at Lanxi Bridge, an ancient wooden bridge built in 1574, and upgrading the observation system at South Africa's Kariega Game Reserve.

Enhancing the reliability of cybersecurity and data protection

Hikvision consistently prioritizes cybersecurity and data protection, a commitment that has been recognized by prestigious certifications, including ISO 27017, ISO 27018, DCMM, and IEC 62443-4-1, among others. 

Furthermore, Hikvision places a strong emphasis on skills and training. In 2024, Hikvision launched 26 cybersecurity-themed courses and conducted 171 training sessions, achieving 100% employee engagement. Hikvision is also fostering the next generation of talent by supporting the inaugural Hackathon at ISE 2025 in Barcelona.

Tackling climate change with low-carbon strategies

Hikvision integrates decarbonization strategies into its corporate policies, establishing a carbon-neutral business blueprint focused on low-carbon products, intelligent manufacturing, green operations, and digital transformation.

Key milestones include Hikvision's Carbon Footprint Verification for 103 models and the world's first certification for Carbon Footprint of Product Process from Bureau Veritas. 16 of Hikvision's LED displays received the Green Product Mark certification issued by TÜV Rheinland, making them the first in the LED display industry to achieve this distinction.

Hikvision remains committed to sustainability, laying a solid foundation for stable operations and shared value. With ongoing initiatives, we THRIVE for a better future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674133/Hikvision_releases_2024_ESG_report_delivering_THRIVE_a_future.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-releases-2024-esg-report-delivering-thrive-for-a-better-future-302439144.html

