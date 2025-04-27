circle x black
Domenica 27 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 20:44
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Hikvision releases 2024 full-year and 2025 first-quarter financial results

27 aprile 2025 | 20.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has announced its full-year financial results for 2024 and first-quarter results for 2025. In 2024, the company reported total revenue of RMB 92.496 billion, marking a 3.53% year‑over‑year (YoY) growth. In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of RMB 18.532 billion, up 4.01% YoY. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 2.039 billion, reflecting a 6.41% YoY increase.

Over the past two decades, Hikvision has established itself as a global security leader, developing a robust AIoT ecosystem encompassing over 30,000 products. Today, the company remains committed to steady and solid progress, navigating uncertainties with a positive and prudent approach. It maintained its leading position in the domestic security market while seeking growth from overseas markets and innovative businesses. With profitability as a central focus, the company is driving organizational transformation and refining management practices to support long-term, sustainable growth. Notably, Hikvision is at the forefront of leveraging breakthroughs in large-scale AI model technologies to accelerate scenario-based digitalization across diverse industries.

Throughout the past year, the company strengthened its overseas presence, with main business revenue from international markets rising to RMB 25.989 billion, accounting for 28.10% of total revenue and reflecting an 8.39% YoY growth. Hikvision's overseas revenue spans over 180 countries and regions, with developing markets contributing more than 70% of that total. The steady increase of overseas business revenue has emerged as an important driver of the company's overall profit growth. Meanwhile, Hikvision's innovation businesses continued to grow rapidly, with revenue reaching RMB 22.484 billion.

In 2024, Hikvision continued to prioritize research and development, investing RMB 11.864 billion in R&D, accounting for 12.83% of its total revenue. Over the years, the company has built a multi-level R&D system with the headquarters' R&D capabilities at the core, radiating to key regions both domestically and internationally.

In its latest developments, Hikvision is actively advancing AIoT technologies, with its Guanlan Large-Scale AI Models integrating vision, language, and multimodal capabilities, among others. These innovations have significantly enhanced both perception and cognition abilities of Hikvision's products and solutions. For instance, in perimeter protection, the large vision model can achieve a 90% reduction in false alarms.

Looking ahead, Hikvision is committed to a strategy of high-quality growth, with a stronger focus on driving innovation, enhancing efficiency and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Click here for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674132/Hikvision_releases_2024_full_year_2025_first_quarter_financial_results.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-releases-2024-full-year-and-2025-first-quarter-financial-results-302439140.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
