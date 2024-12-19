Cerca nel sito
 
Hillstone Networks celebrates cybersecurity successes and anticipates an innovative future toward 2025

19 dicembre 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, proudly reflects on its key achievements in 2024, marking another year of sustained growth and expansion. With a focus on innovation and proactive protection against cyber threats, the company continues to strengthen its commitment to securing organizations worldwide.

Key achievements in 2024 include:

Vision for the Future:As 2025 approaches, Hillstone Networks remains committed to leading the evolution of cybersecurity in an increasingly interconnected world. Key goals for the coming year include:

"At Hillstone Networks, our vision is to create a future where organizations can operate with complete confidence, knowing they are protected by the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Tim Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "We look forward to 2025 with optimism, ready to face new challenges and provide our customers with the most innovative tools to keep their data and systems secure."

About Hillstone NetworksHillstone Networks' Integrative Cybersecurity approach is based on visionary, AI-powered, and accessible platform, delivering coverage, control, and consolidation to secure over 28,000 global enterprises. Hillstone is a trusted leader in cybersecurity, protecting critical assets and infrastructure, from edge to cloud, regardless of where workloads reside. Learn more at www.hillstonenet.com.

Media ContactZeyao Hu+1 4085086750inquiry@hillstonenet.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765968/Hillstone_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hillstone-networks-celebrates-cybersecurity-successes-and-anticipates-an-innovative-future-toward-2025-302335830.html

in Evidenza