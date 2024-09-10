Hillstone Networks is Included for the Second Consecutive Year in Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, was recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2024 Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response (NDR) report. In an environment where cybersecurity has become a critical priority for businesses, Hillstone Networks has emerged as an innovative leader with its Breach Detection System (BDS), a solution that has earned the recognition of experts and users alike. In the recently published Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response, Hillstone Networks received a customer rating of 5.0 stars, based on 39 reviews submitted as of June 2024. This is the second time Hillstone has been recognized in the Voice of the Customer report.

"Customers have spoken and recognized our unwavering commitment to providing integrative cybersecurity solutions that have effectively delivered coverage, control, and consolidation to over 28,000 of their peers globally, in a challenging and dynamic cybersecurity landscape," said Tim Liu, co-founder & CTO, of Hillstone Networks. "We will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of cybersecurity to protect our customers' critical assets."

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In its most recent report, Hillstone Networks was recognized in the "Strong Performer" quadrant for its strong overall experience in the Network Detection and Response (NDR) market.

One of the most outstanding features of Hillstone's NDR is its ability to detect threats in real-time, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This functionality allows for the immediate identification and response to potential security breaches, which, according to users, has significantly improved their organizations' cybersecurity posture.

User behavior analysis, powered by AI, is another aspect that has received praise, as it facilitates the identification of anomalous behaviors on the network. Additionally, users have highlighted the system's intuitive interface, which simplifies its use and operation, as well as Hillstone's technical support, which has been described as highly responsive and effective in resolving issues.

We believe with such positive feedback and growing recognition in the market, Hillstone Networks consolidates itself as a trusted option for organizations seeking to strengthen their cybersecurity against increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

About Gartner Peer Insights™

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Network Detection and Response, Peer Contributors, 30 August 2024

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' comprehensive cybersecurity approach provides coverage, control, and consolidation to secure the digital transformation of over 28,000 enterprises worldwide. Hillstone Networks is a trusted leader in cybersecurity, protecting the critical assets and infrastructure of enterprises, from the edge to the cloud, regardless of where the workload resides. For more information, visit www.hillstonenet.com.

Media Contact Valeria Duran+1 4085086750inquiry@hillstonenet.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765968/4899180/Hillstone_Logo.jpg