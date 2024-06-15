Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 15 Giugno 2024
Aggiornato: 16:14
comunicato stampa

Hisense Celebrates Unmissable TV Viewing Experiences at UEFA EURO 2024™ Kick-off with 'BEYOND GLORY' Murals Campaign

15 giugno 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As UEFA EURO 2024™ kicked-off last night, Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, celebrated its involvement as official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™ and official tournament VAR screen provider with the launch of its 'Beyond Glory' Murals Campaign.

Ensuring fans across the world enjoy unmissable EURO 2024™ moments, Hisense has upgraded audio-visual match watching experiences with the ULED Mini LED TV. Featuring 144Hz Game Mode Pro and AI Sports Mode the Hisense U7N TV delivers outstanding picture quality and performance, immersing viewing audiences in all the action.

This commitment to continuous innovation has seen Hisense global TV shipments rank second in the world from 2022 up to Q1 2024. Hisense's 100-inch TV shipments ranked No.1 globally in Q1 2004 accounting for 56% of the global 100-inch market. Between January to April 2024 Hisense TV sales ranked amongst the top three in key European markets including Germany, Italy and the UK.

Prior to the thrills of the tournament's opening match, Hisense kicked-off its 'Beyond Glory' Murals Campaign unveiling its Ambassador Murals featuring Hisense Global Campaign Ambassadors and goalkeeping legends Iker Casillas and Manuel Neuer. The brand also launched an on-ground Scavenger Hunt Murals social competition. Through QR codes, the mini-murals can also be scanned to reveal a compilation video of moments where goalkeepers and defenders in the EUROS have gone beyond glory.

Tournament fans can also visit a 'Hisense Beyond Glory Tour' roadshow, touring 5 EURO 2024 host cities, with the chance to test their goalkeeping skills against a series of shooting challenges, whilst also exploring the exciting range of Hisense's cutting-edge TV products and home appliances.

The campaign marks the third consecutive UEFA European Championship™ that Hisense has partnered the event, providing an important opportunity to continue to connect the Hisense brand with consumers around the world.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and Q1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2439561/Hisense_Billboard.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-celebrates-unmissable-tv-viewing-experiences-at-uefa-euro-2024-kick-off-with-beyond-glory-murals-campaign-302173591.html

