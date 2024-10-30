Hisense named first Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

SHANGHAI, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced it has entered into an official partnership for the new FIFA Club World Cup™. The announcement was made today at a special event at Shanghai Tower attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, and Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian.

Speaking at the partnership launch, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "We are delighted to welcome Hisense, a global market-leading brand, as an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Hisense's commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our vision for this tournament, which will bring together the 32 best teams from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of our game 3that will revolutionise club football."

"This partnership will offer fans unique ways to engage with the tournament, both on and off the pitch, while laying a technological and innovation-led foundation for the FIFA Club World Cup™ to flourish."

The new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will unite the world's 32 top clubs every four years. The partnership with this inaugural edition of the tournament will provide the perfect platform for Hisense to further grow its global brand among fans of the world's most popular sport and club teams, and to showcase the state-of-the-art technology and appliances with Hisense TVs to be visible across the tournament.

Hisense Group Chairman Jia Shaoqian added: "We are proud to be an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, which is a competition among the top clubs from all six confederations, representing a dialogue between champions, a collision of first-class excellence. This perfectly aligns with Hisense's pursuit of the champion spirit and our latest corporate goal to build a world-class enterprise and brand."

"As the pioneer in AI televisions, Hisense's newly launched AI TV series is a perfect match for the FIFA Club World Cup™. The technological foundation of Hisense AI TV is the independently developed Xinghai large model, which supports continuous smart upgrades across various appliance categories, significantly enhancing the user experience and market competitiveness. Together with FIFA, Hisense will present the best Club World Cup™ for global audiences."

Hisense aims to build a world-class enterprise and brand with a continued focus on top-tier sports assets. By officially signing on as an Official Partner for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the planet's brand-new premier club competition, Hisense is advancing its sports marketing strategy and accelerating its globalisation efforts.

Hisense has been a global partner for two consecutive FIFA World Cups™ and three UEFA European Championships. The company is striving for the intelligent development of its products, crossing from TV, Laser TV, air conditioners, and refrigerators. In TV product line, Hisense has introduced a 100-inch TV equipped with an AI picture quality chip, providing users with an immersive viewing experience. With its refrigerators and air conditioner products, Hisense's ConnectLife platform supports the interconnectivity of smart home appliances, enabling seamless collaboration among household devices.

The collaboration with FIFA underscores Hisense's commitment to delivering pioneering home appliance technology in the pursuit of improving everyday life, with innovative products and technologies in enhancing the viewing experiences for fans worldwide and making football more accessible and more engaging for all.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544520/image_5027250_47094983.jpg