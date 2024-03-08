Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Marzo 2024
Hisense Partners with Xbox to Bring Cutting-edge Laser Display to the Gaming Industry

08 marzo 2024 | 08.08
LETTURA: 1 minuti

QINGDAO, China, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, announces a new partnership with Xbox that aim to elevate the home gaming and entertainment experience with cutting-edge Laser display technology.

As the pioneer in Laser display technology, Hisense is bringing the future of display into reality. The partnership with Hisense Laser display products and Xbox will bring the gaming community an unparalleled experience by introducing a more than 100-inch screen that consumers can enjoy at home for an eye-friendly, true-to-life color and immersive gaming environment.

"Hisense aims to provide not only superior products but an entire experience that's designed specifically for gaming and home entertainment," Jerry Liu, Vice President of Hisense International commented. "Our partnership with the Designed for Xbox Program seeks to truly level up the gaming experience and allow people all over the world to enjoy a larger-than-life experience with more than 100-inch of image display."

Consumers will be able to seamlessly connect their Xbox to Hisense Laser display products and indulge in a buttery-smooth gaming experience that will redefine gaming sessions, where every moment is larger-than-life and every detail is brought to life with exceptional clarity and precision.

Hisense's game mode technology for Laser display products provides a smooth and immersive gaming experience thanks to the high refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode. The company will continue to bring excellent viewing experiences and sustainable displays to consumers with the goal of transforming home entertainment and creating memorable experiences.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global consumer electronics and home appliance brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357853/photo1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357139/photo2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-partners-with-xbox-to-bring-cutting-edge-laser-display-to-the-gaming-industry-302083854.html

