Martedì 03 Dicembre 2024
Aggiornato: 10:30
Hisense PX3-PRO Crowned Top Performer in Projector Showdown

03 dicembre 2024 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has reinforced its status in Laser Projector technology, with the Hisense PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector securing the top spot at the Prestigious Projector Showdown.

The 2024 Projector Showdown, now in its third year, rigorously evaluates ultra short throw (UST) projectors to identify the top performers in home entertainment technology. The evaluation featured a panel of six expert judges, including ISF-certified calibrators and professional reviewers, assessing each projector's color accuracy, contrast, black levels, and detail sharpness.

In recognizing the PX3-PRO as the overall standout winner, the judges remarked, "As a pioneer in the space, Hisense has always produced top quality UST projectors that have consistently been considered among the best. This year, it is arguable they are not just 'among' but may actually be 'the' best."

Building on its predecessor, PX2-PRO, the PX3-PRO features significant improvements, including tripling the native contrast ratio to succeed 3,000:1. It boasts an adjustable 80 to 150-inch screen size and top-notch picture quality thanks to Hisense LPU™ Technology and TriChroma™ triple-laser projection technology. Real-time Pro AI Algorithms enhance brightness, fine-tune contrast, and eliminate noise. With 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, Dolby Vision, an up to HSR240 high refresh rate for smooth gaming, the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema delivers depth, subtle nuances, and sharp, exceptionally bright picture performance, ideal for both bright and dark room set-ups.

With its exceptional value and versatility, the Hisense PL2 Laser Cinema also earned an impressive third-place finish. Holding its own against more expensive triple-laser competition, the PL2 excelled in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) and ranked second in High Dynamic Range (HDR). Judges noted the PL2 outperformed projectors costing twice its price.

The projectors mark a breakthrough moment for home-entertainment, with the awards recognizing Hisense's dedication to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge innovation across various price-points. Both models redefine ultra short throw projectors, offering consumers an unparalleled viewing and gaming experience.

Both PX3-PRO and PL2 Laser Projectors are now available globally.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569747/Hisense_PX3_PRO_TriChroma_Laser_Projector_secured_top_spot_Prestigious_Projector.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569748/Hisense_PL2_Laser_Cinema_excelled_Standard_Dynamic_Range__SDR__ranked.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-px3-pro-crowned-top-performer-in-projector-showdown-302320533.html

