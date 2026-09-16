HiTHIUM Launches Next-Generation Integrated Sodium-Ion Energy Storage Solution to Accelerate Sodium-Ion Industrialization

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage technology company, officially unveiled its next-generation integrated sodium-ion energy storage solution at its "Powered Day in, Day out" launch event. The new offerings include the ∞Power N4.0MWh, a 4MWh sodium-ion energy storage system equipped with the high-capacity ∞Cell N785Ah sodium-ion battery. HiTHIUM also announced its plans to begin full-scale production and delivery in 2027. With a 30-year designed service life, the system provides an infrastructure-grade solution for sodium-ion deployment.

Drawing on integrated capabilities spanning materials, cells, manufacturing, system integration, station applications and lifecycle services, HiTHIUM is moving sodium-ion technology from validation toward large-scale deployment.

"Energy storage technologies must overcome two barriers to achieve large-scale deployment: affordability and availability," said Dr. Nazar Yi, Chief Technology Officer of HiTHIUM. Sodium is abundant and widely distributed, supporting resource security and supply-chain stability. As sodium-ion material systems, manufacturing processes and supply chain continue to mature, sodium-ion batteries can move from an energy technology to infrastructure.

Building on its integrated capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, quality and supply-chain development, HiTHIUM has transferred its expertise to sodium-ion development, from materials to station applications.

"We started from the most fundamental chemistry and materials, retracing the 30-year journey of lithium-ion batteries," said Dr. Aileen Wang, Director of Battery Research Institute. Following this mindset, HiTHIUM pursued integrated innovation in cell design and manufacturing processes, developing the ∞Cell N785Ah sodium-ion battery for energy storage. It features a 20,000-cycle service life, supports 2 to 8 hours storage durations, and is fully compatible with HiTHIUM's 1,000 Ah lithium-ion manufacturing platform, including cell and system integration production lines, supporting rapid sodium-ion production scale-up.

The ∞Power N4.0MWh features an original sodium-ion architecture comprising a stacked-cell design, dedicated BMS with SOC estimation accuracy of ≤2.5%, and compatibility with 800–1500V PCS. PCS rated-power utilization rises over 20% compared with HiTHIUM's previous-generation sodium-ion system, lowering the barrier for deployment.

System architecture optimization reduces station footprint by 30% and delivers 24-hour comprehensive efficiency of over 88%. Its hybrid air-liquid cooling mode, AI-enabled thermal management and integrated meteorological monitoring use weather data to select economical cooling, reducing operating auxiliary power consumption by 30% and standby auxiliary power consumption by 50%. HiTHIUM's integrated engineering capabilities and pre-modularized design for simplified maintenance give the ∞Power N4.0MWh a 30-year service life.

"30 years means 10,950 days of validation—a long-term commitment to our customers," said Dr. Wang. "It means electrochemical energy storage can be viewed, evaluated and held to the service-life standards of infrastructure." HiTHIUM's sodium-ion technology will expand from utility-scale storage into commercial and industrial, residential and broader energy access applications, creating integrated solutions across scenarios. HiTHIUM also launched the ∞Edge Pioneer Program to test batteries and systems in extreme environments, disclose progress over the next three years, and progressively release ∞Power Next Technology Packages for Extreme Environments, advancing energy storage toward a LCOS of RMB 0.1 per kWh.

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