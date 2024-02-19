HLTH EUROPE AND GE HEALTHCARE UNVEIL GROUNDBREAKING ART GALLERY: A FUSION OF HEALTHCARE AND CREATIVITY

Submissions for Europe's first digital and in person, cross-border art gallery are now open

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH Inc., the leading healthcare ecosystem platform, today announced the launch of the HLTH Europe Art Gallery, sponsored by GE HealthCare, a global leader in innovative healthcare solutions. Healthcare professionals, patients and caregivers are invited to submit their artwork here to be displayed at the HLTH Europe Art Gallery, held at the inaugural HLTH Europe event.

The gallery will celebrate the creativity and resilience of individuals providing and undergoing medical treatment, while highlighting the therapeutic power of art. It will showcase a variety of mediums, including paintings, digital art and photography.

Artworks from European hospitals and art groups, including Genees-Kunst Arts and Medicine Foundation and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) will physically adorn the gallery. These artworks have been created by staff and patients. These installations will sit alongside digital screens showcasing artwork from healthcare practitioners, patients and leaders from across the world who can submit ahead of the event, at no cost, via the link here.

The gallery will also offer collaborative experiences for HLTH Europe attendees. Working with local artists, HLTH Europe will host a number of interactive workshops, ranging from clay modelling to watercolours and paper cutting.

"We are thrilled to launch the HLTH Europe Art Gallery with the support of the GE HealthCare team," says Katy Fryatt, Managing Director, HLTH Europe. "Art is a powerful medium through which we can share our experiences and connect with each other. We encourage submissions from all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem from patient groups to care givers, clinicians and system leaders. The gallery will foster a sense of community among the whole healthcare ecosystem through art. Ultimately, we hope the gallery offers a reminder about why we are coming together at HLTH – for the benefit of patients."

Simon Philip Rost, Chief Marketing Officer Enterprise Imaging, GE HealthCare, says, "We are proud to be part of this initiative at HLTH Europe. We recognise the therapeutic power of art and its contribution to patients' holistic wellbeing and would encourage everyone in the healthcare ecosystem to consider submitting their work. We look forward to providing a creative outlet for patients and healthcare professionals alike later this year in Amsterdam."

The HLTH Europe Art Gallery will be open to all attendees across the three-day event at the RAI, Amsterdam from 17-20 June 2024.

About HLTH Inc & HLTH Europe

HLTH Inc.'s mission is to empower individuals within the healthcare ecosystem to solve complex challenges, foster innovation, and catalyse change for good and for all.

Founded in 2018, HLTH Inc.'s flagship event, HLTH unites over 10,000 healthcare leaders in Las Vegas each autumn and has quickly become the U.S.'s number one event in healthcare innovation.

Led by an expert local team (based in London and Berlin), HLTH Europe will combine the best of HLTH's U.S. events with the unique needs of the complex European health markets, to catalyse change and highlight opportunities for improving experiences and outcomes across the continent.

The inaugural HLTH Europe will take place at RAI, Amsterdam from 17-20 June. Over 3,500 attendees, 250 speakers and 350 sponsors are expected to attend.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341829/An_Opiod_Wasteland.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341830/No_More_Barriers.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341831/North_Berwick.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hlth-europe-and-ge-healthcare-unveil-groundbreaking-art-gallery-a-fusion-of-healthcare-and-creativity-302064183.html