HNCEXPO Shenzhen 2026 Concludes Successfully as Attention Turns to Shanghai in June 2027

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen 2026" (HNCEXPO-Shenzhen 2026), jointly organized by CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets, took place from October 13 to 15, 2026, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Drawing on the industrial strengths of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the exhibition served as a dedicated platform for brand showcases, trend announcements, technical exchanges, and business matchmaking.

The fourth Connexion ShenZhen covered health, lifestyle, catering, hospitality, and furniture, as well as food processing and packaging, food service equipment, and commercial appliances. Spanning 180,000 square meters, it attracted over 2,000 exhibitors worldwide and drew a record 138,342 trade visitors, up 25.25% year on year. The health and nutrition sector, a core part of the co-located shows, recorded 29,753 visits. Overseas attendance rose 60.2% from the previous edition, strengthening its role as a platform for international business connections.

Leading Companies Present Products Across the Value Chain

In response to China's growing demand for higher-quality health products, HNCEXPO-Shenzhen 2026 presented a wide range of exhibits across key categories, including nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, diet therapy & TCM, beauty and anti-aging products, functional foods, innovative health and wellness products, and smart senior care and age-tech products.

The exhibition gathered leading Chinese and international companies showcasing advanced products, innovative technologies, and comprehensive solutions. Face-to-face business discussions between exhibitors and buyers underscored HNCEXPO-Shenzhen's role as an important platform for demonstrating capabilities, gaining market insights, and expanding business networks.

HNCEXPO-Shenzhen 2026 featured specialized zones and pavilions, including the International Brand Zone, Tonic Food Zone, LOHAS Wellness Zone, etc., which offered industry professionals targeted opportunities to connect with suppliers, discover new products, and identify growth opportunities.

Meanwhile, the exhibition organized a series of one-to-one meetings between suppliers and buyers, welcoming representatives from Tmall Global, Xiaohongshu, Weibo, JD.com, and Taobao Live, alongside established MCN agencies and content creators. These sessions connected exhibitors directly with e-commerce partners for in-depth business discussions.

Next Stop Shanghai in June 2027

Looking ahead, we invite you to join us from June 22 to 24, 2027, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products China" (HNCEXPO-Shanghai). Bringing together leading companies and innovators from the global health and nutrition industry, the exhibition offers a strategic platform to discover emerging trends, expand business networks, and plan for future development.

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