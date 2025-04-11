HONGQI E-HS9 Officially Joins Frankfurt Airport's VIP Service Fleet

FRANKFURT, Germany, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HONGQI E-HS9 has officially joined the VIP service fleet at Frankfurt Airport, offering premium and comfortable transportation for distinguished guests, including high-ranking government officials and business leaders. With its sophisticated design and advanced features, the HONGQI E-HS9 brings unparalleled luxury to Frankfurt Airport's VIP service.

Since the first delivery of the HONGQI E-HS9 to Frankfurt Airport and its subsequent trial operation last year, it has received high praise for its exceptional ride quality and driving safety, showcasing outstanding performance and craftsmanship. This positive feedback has not only strengthened the airport's confidence in the HONGQI brand but also laid a solid foundation for further collaboration. The airport is now planning to integrate the HONGQI H9 into its fleet, reinforcing the partnership and jointly enhancing the luxury travel experience.

The HONGQI E-HS9 and H9 seamlessly integrate advanced technology with exquisite design, the exceptional ride quality, combined with refined and sophisticated interiors, offers each passenger a private and elegant moment of relaxation. The E-HS9's high-performance ternary lithium-ion power battery and dual-motor four-wheel-drive system ensure that every journey is efficient and smooth. Attention to detail is essential for HONGQI, with exclusive features such as the "Wing of HONGQI" illuminated welcome lights on the H9, showcasing the brand's elegance. The Electronic Courtesy System leverages advanced technology to provide VIPs with an intelligent and comfortable travel experience. The HONGQI E-HS9 and H9 perfectly embody the fusion of luxury, elegance and comfort, providing an extraordinary and refined journey every time.

The E-HS9 is the first vehicle from HONGQI to be exported to Europe. Since its launch in 2020, it has garnered significant attention in the European market, entering countries such as Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The addition of the E-HS9 and H9 to Frankfurt Airport's VIP fleet not only enhances the airport's luxury service offering but also solidifies HONGQI's position as a key player in the global luxury automotive sector. Notably, the HONGQI's latest models, the EH7 and EHS7, have already been launched and are now available for sale, with the first batch of vehicles having already arrived in Europe. Looking ahead, HONGQI plans to introduce more new energy vehicles to the European market, continuing to offer exclusive and luxurious driving options for European customers.

Website: https://www.hongqi-auto.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662793/image_5028817_38419043.jpg

