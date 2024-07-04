Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 07:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

HONGQI E-HS9 Will Make Its Debut at 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

04 luglio 2024 | 06.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-HS9, HONGQI's high-end electric SUV, will be unveiled at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed with the EH7 and EHS7, showcasing the outstanding performance and design of China's luxury electric vehicle.

In the famous hill climb race at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, cars from all over the world, of all types, sizes, horsepower, and vintages, will compete against each other on this stage. This is not merely a racing spectacle but also a significant platform for the preservation and promotion of motorsport culture. The audience can relish the exhilarating performances of numerous cars and drivers while fully immersing themselves in the thrill of speed. It's noteworthy that the E-HS9 also participates in the hill climb race, competing alongside and surpassing the world's top luxury cars.

The HONGQI E-HS9 has garnered considerable attention in the international market since its launch. In terms of exterior design, it incorporates elements of Chinese culture with a modern technological touch, exuding a strong sense of luxury from the inside out. Additionally, it is powered by a high-performance ternary lithium-ion power battery and a dual-motor four-wheel drive system, achieving ultimate performance based on safety. Furthermore, it incorporates advanced technologies such as intelligent driving, wireless charging, and seven-screen interaction. The E-HS9 has already entered Norway, Denmark, Iceland, and Germany, and is soon to be launched in France.

The partnership with the Goodwood Festival of Speed not only enhances the international visibility of the HONGQI brand but also showcases Chinese brands' unwavering pursuit of quality, innovation, and service to the world. In the future, HONGQI will continue to advance research and development in new energy technology and product innovation, offering European customers a "better ride, better life" experience unique to the HONGQI brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454170/HONGQI_E_HS9_Will_Make_Its_Debut_at_2024_Goodwood_Festival_of_Speed.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-e-hs9-will-make-its-debut-at-2024-goodwood-festival-of-speed-302189408.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN54735 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Energia Trasporti_E_Logistica Sport Sport HONGQI's high end electric SUV of Speed Goodwood Festival of Speed unveiled at
Vedi anche
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza