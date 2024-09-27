Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 19:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

HONGQI to Open Orders at the Paris Motor Show 2024, Showcasing Chinese Luxury Mobility

27 settembre 2024 | 19.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHANGCHUN, China, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- October 14th - 20th, HONGQI, the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, will make its debut at the Paris Motor Show 2024, introducing its latest electric vehicles: the EH7 sedan and the EHS7 SUV. Both models will be available for open orders in Europe during the event, marking a significant milestone in HONGQI's expansion into the European market.

The two all-electric models, the EH7 and EHS7, showcased at this event blend Chinese craftsmanship with cutting-edge engineering. Built on the "TianGong" Electric Platform, these vehicles seamlessly integrate "beyong driving", "beyong comfort" and "beyong technology" reflecting HONGQI's vision for the future of mobility.

HONGQI's new models aim to deliver a powerful yet smooth driving experience, showcasing exceptional driving dynamics and comfort. Both the EH7 and EHS7 are equipped with a 22,500 RPM electric motor, allowing for top speeds of up to 200 km/h. The EHS7 achieves 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.9 seconds, while the EH7 reaches the same speed in a remarkable 3.5 seconds, offering supercar-level performance. The rear-wheel steering and advanced braking system (with a braking distance of just 36 meters from 100 km/h) further enhance precise handling, ensuring a thrilling and responsive driving experience.

Inside the cabin, the vehicle offers a world of comfort and luxury. With hand-stitched NAPPA leather seats, passengers can enjoy the utmost comfort on any journey. The premium finishes, on par with top-tier luxury vehicles, exude an air of prestige and elegance throughout. Additionally, the advanced "iDCS Self-Adjusting Continuous Damping Shock Absorbers" easily adapt to various terrains, providing a smooth driving experience.

Both models feature dual-screen displays and a 63-inch AR-HUD, alongside comprehensive driver assistance. Fast-charging capabilities enable a 10% to 80% charge in just 20 minutes, ideal for long-distance travel. Their sleek, nature-inspired exterior combines power and elegance, while impressive range capabilities—up to 655 km for the EH7 and 600 km for the EHS7—ensure sustainability without compromising on performance, positioning HONGQI's new models at the forefront of luxury electric vehicle technology.

In addition to delivering world-class electric mobility solutions, HONGQI has established a robust after-sales network across multiple European countries, offering customers comprehensive service and support. HONGQI invites European users to explore open order options and experience the future of driving at the Paris Motor Show 2024.

Website: https://www.hongqi-auto.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517869/HONGQI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hongqi-to-open-orders-at-the-paris-motor-show-2024-showcasing-chinese-luxury-mobility-302261336.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN17905 en US Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza European market Paris Motor Show 2024 Showcasing Chinese Luxury debut at
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza