HONOR Introduced Four AI Technologies at MWC 2025

03 marzo 2025
BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced the HONOR ALPHA PLAN, a new corporate strategy to transform HONOR from a smartphone maker to a global leading AI device ecosystem company. The visionary three-step plan details the bold steps HONOR will take to usher in the new intelligent world, and calls on the industry to co-create an open, value-sharing ecosystem that maximizes human potential, ultimately benefiting all mankind. At the same time, HONOR also introduced the latest AI technologies at MWC 2025.

Leading AI Technology for the Agentic AI Era 

The world's first GUI-based personal mobile AI agent developed by HONOR redefines daily convenience with intelligent technology.

In a technology showcase in collaboration with Google Cloud and Qualcomm Technologies, HONOR demonstrated how an AI agent can help make a table reservation through a third-party service while taking into consideration appointments saved in the HONOR Calendar and traffic information. HONOR plans to bring agentic experiences to its devices in international markets in the near future.

HONOR is transforming mobile photography with AiMAGE, the new brand for HONOR's imaging technology. AiMAGE is powered by the AI Kernel, the industry's first solution to support device-cloud AI models. Locally, the on-device model supports a 1.3 billion parameter model to generate a 50% uplift in image clarity. The cloud counterpart benefits from a larger scale of computing resources, running a 12.4 billion parameter model to massively enhance the quality of telephoto images.

Equally important in AiMAGE is the AI ecosystem component. Through collaborating with partners, including Google Cloud, HONOR will continue improving the versatility of its imaging offerings by integrating more intuitive AI features into its smartphones. The brand-new AI Upscale feature for restoring old portraits will be rolled out gradually to the HONOR Magic7 series[1], powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Mobile Platform, starting this March.

HONOR introduced the world's first all-ecosystem file-sharing technology. With it, users can enjoy ultra-fast speeds, whether transferring files to one or many iOS and Android devices. Additionally, the brand also announced that AI Deepfake detection will soon arrive in its latest flagship bar phones and foldable phones in international markets.

[1] The HONOR Magic7 Series does not include the HONOR Magic7 Lite. The exact availability time for experiencing this feature may vary by region and channel.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/honor-introduced-four-ai-technologies-at-mwc-2025-302390207.html

