HONOR Wins 45 Media Awards at MWC 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR debuted its new AI-empowered all-scenario strategy with the announcement of the global launch of HONOR Magic6 Pro and the AI PC HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. With the intent-based UI and cross-OS collaboration, HONOR brings the AI-enabled features like Magic Portal and MagicRing, which are widely recognized by the global media.

This year at MWC, HONOR received a total of 45 awards from global media. For the first time in the global launch of the HONOR Magic6 Pro, the media praised it. Android Headlines awarded the HONOR Magic6 Pro "Best of MWC 2024", saying that "The HONOR Magic6 Pro is a step up compared to its predecessor, and not only does it offer great cameras, but it shines in various other aspects". Android Police said, that "With the Magic 6 Pro, HONOR is significantly stepping up its hardware game, leapfrogging the competition in some key areas.". The tech media CNET also commented that "The Magic 6 Pro is among the most compelling Android flagships available this year." Impressed by the great performance of HONOR Magic6 Pro, the well-known fashion media GQ Spain said, "The HONOR's Magic Pro series is HONOR's most prestigious, pouring the best hardware and software."

For the first AI PC in HONOR's history, the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 has been showcased for the first time globally, winning global endorsements from global media. Mashable included HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 as their "Best Laptops of MWC 2024". Android Authority awarded the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 the "Best of MWC 2024" and commented that "HONOR MagicBook 16 Pro is a powerful laptop designed for the age of AI." Also, Trusted Reviews gave the HONOR MagicBook Pro 16 the "Best in Show" Award, saying that "Features like Smart Picture Search, Smart Document Summary, Text Comprehension, AI Subtitle, and Magic Text hint towards a productive future where AI helps take some of the strain out of daily tasks".

In terms of cutting-edge design inspiration, as an iconic identity of global and premium, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR has also been well-recognized by global media. The prestigious industry award "GLOMO Best in Show", which is judged based on the best-of-the-best products on show, was awarded to PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR this year. In the fashion world, global fashion media COSMOPOLITION included this foldable phone into their Editor's tip for London Fashion Week, saying that the "Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR has been a total game-changer."

