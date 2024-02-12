Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Febbraio 2024
HPX signs Letter of Intent with Government of Liberia and Guma Africa Group to develop The Liberty Corridor in Liberia, which will contain a new heavy-duty railroad connecting the Nimba district of Guinea to a new Liberian deep water port

12 febbraio 2024 | 18.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MONROVIA, Liberia, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronwyn Barnes, President and CEO of US Company High Power Exploration Inc ("HPX") announced today the signing of a letter of intent with the government of Liberia and the Guma Africa Group Ltd. to enter into negotiations to own, design, finance, develop and operate The Liberty Corridor – a brand new multi-user infrastructure corridor connecting Guinea and Liberia.

The Liberty Corridor will comprise a brand-new world-class rail system connecting Guinea to a new deep-water port at Didia, Liberia, an extension of the existing hydropower network from Côte d'Ivoire into the Nimba districts of Liberia and Guinea, an upgrade of existing road networks and the implementation of fibre optic telecommunication cable connecting Liberia to the Nimba district and potentially beyond.

The Liberty Corridor would be a joint development between the Government of Liberia, HPX and the Guma Africa Group.

GUMA AFRICA GROUP is a Pan African diversified investment and operations group involved in Mining, Infrastructure, Tourism & Hospitality, ICT, Healthcare, Human Capital Development, Renewable Energy, Rail Manufacturing, etc. Guma operates in 28 African countries.

HPX is an American exploration and development company focused on advancing its high-grade long-life iron ore mine in the Lola region of the Southeastern region of the Republic of Guinea.  HPX's major shareholder and technology provider is I-Pulse Inc, a US Company founded and Chaired by Mr Robert Friedland and has a number of high profile American institutional and private investors as shareholders.

I-Pulse Inc. is a private American company with a multibillion-dollar valuation founded by Robert Friedland and Laurent Frescaline and backed by a global network of shareholders. Visit www.ipulse-group.com to learn more. 

Further information or Media contact:Bronwyn Barnes, President and CEO HPXBronwyn.Barnes@hpxmines.com+44 7810 227 672

Joe MacDonald, Head of Strategy and Business DevelopmentJoe.Macdonald@hpxmines.com+ 44 7525 341 493

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338630/HPX.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hpx-signs-letter-of-intent-with-government-of-liberia-and-guma-africa-group-to-develop-the-liberty-corridor-in-liberia-which-will-contain-a-new-heavy-duty-railroad-connecting-the-nimba-district-of-guinea-to-a-new-liberian-deep-wa-302059682.html

