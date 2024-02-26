Huawei Cloud: Infrastructure of Choice for AI with 10 Systematic Innovations Unveiled in MWC Barcelona 2024

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Huawei Cloud Summit demonstrates how Huawei Cloud is the infrastructure of choice for AI applications. With the theme of "Accelerate Intelligence with Everything as a Service", the 500-strong event brought together executives and experts from diverse industries, such as carrier, finance, and Internet. Huawei Cloud presented 10 AI-oriented innovations and extensive industry expertise of Pangu models. The objective is an AI-ready infrastructure tailored to each industry for a faster journey towards intelligence.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, said in her speech: "Huawei Cloud is one of the fastest growing cloud service providers in the world. At Huawei Cloud, we're all about pushing boundaries and bringing cutting-edge tech to customers around the world. We have launched a series of local cloud Regions in recent years, such as in Ireland, Türkiye, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, giving customers easy access to the best-performing cloud. With over 120 security certifications worldwide, you can be sure your business and data are safe and sound. But it is not just about the tech. We believe in helping our partners grow alongside us, and this goal is now backed by our GoCloud and GrowCloud programs. And let's not forget AI – it is reshaping everything, and we're at the forefront. We're building a solid cloud foundation for everyone, for every industry, to accelerate intelligence."

Today's foundation models redefine production, interaction, service paradigms, and business models for traditional applications. They make AI a new engine for the growth of cloud computing. While the potential is vast, implementing AI in line with business objectives requires systematic innovation. Huawei Cloud CTO Bruno Zhang said that "Huawei Cloud will help you with two strategies. AI for Cloud uses AI and foundation models to elevate your experience. They revolutionize software development, digital content production, and more. Cloud for AI makes AI adoption seamless and efficient. Architectural innovation, AI-native storage, and data-AI convergence empower you to train and use AI like never before."

At the Summit, Huawei Cloud unveiled ten AI-oriented innovations that make it the cloud infrastructure of choice for AI.

KooVerse: Huawei Cloud has 85 AZs in 30 Regions across over 170 countries and regions. This global cloud infrastructure covering compute, storage, networking, and security pushes latency down to 50 ms.

Distributed QingTian architecture: Foundation models require a 10-fold growth in demand for compute resources every 18 months, far surpassing Moore's Law. To address this challenge, this architecture evolved from the conventional primary/secondary one. Built on a high-speed interconnect bus (Unified Bus), QingTian surpasses the limitations in compute, storage, and networking for a top-class AI compute backbone with heterogeneous, peer-to-peer, full-mesh computing.

AI compute: Hyperscale and stable, AI Cloud Service supports trillion-parameter model training, and training jobs can run uninterrupted on a cluster over thousands of cards for 30 days, 90% of the time. Service downtime stays within 10 minutes. It provides over 100 Pangu model capability sets and 100 adapted open source large models out of the box.

AI-Native storage: Training models needs mountains of data, and Huawei Cloud handles this demand with a three-pronged approach: EMS memory service stores petabytes of parameters with 220 TB ultra-large bandwidth and ultra-low latency down to the microsecond; SFS Turbo cache service for high throughput and concurrency of tens of millions IOPS enables warm-up of 1 billion data records in just 5 hours, not 100; Object Storage Service (OBS) knowledge lake reduces 30% costs in storing training and inference data.

E2E security: The full lifecycle covers model runtime environments, training data, the models themselves, generated content, and applications. This ensures robust, secure, and compliant models and applications.

GaussDB: This next-generation database features high availability, security, performance, flexibility, and intelligence, as well as simple and smart deployment and migration. Specifically, its enterprise-class distributed architecture ensures high availability thanks to zero intra-city dual-cluster RPO, complete isolation of software and hardware faults, and zero service downtime. For security, it is certified CC EAL4+, the highest level in the industry. For automation, GaussDB enhances database migration, deployment, and migration as the world's first AI-native database.

Data-AI convergence: The explosion of foundation models means "Data+AI" is now "Data4AI and AI4Data". Huawei Cloud LakeFormation unifies data lake from multiple lakes or warehouses so one copy of data is shared among multiple data analytics engines and AI engines without data migration. Three collaborative pipelines — DataArts, ModelArts, and CodeArts — then orchestrate and schedule data and AI workflows. They drive online model training and inference with real-time data. The AI4Data engine makes data governance more intelligent, from data integration, development, to quality and asset management.

Media infrastructure: In this AIGC and 3D Internet era, Huawei Cloud has built a media infrastructure of efficiency, experience, and evolution. For efficiency, Huawei Cloud MetaStudio, the content production pipeline that include Workspace and AIGC-based virtual humans, generates content more quickly and better. For experience, Huawei Cloud Live, Low Latency Live, and SparkRTC empower more seamless interactions. For evolution, Huawei Cloud provides AIGC and 3D space services with real-time user interaction. All these combine to boost the business and user experience to the next level.

Landing Zone: Enterprises use and manage resources better on Huawei Cloud thanks to unified account, identity, permissions, network, compliance, and cost management. Now multi-tenancy and collaboration are seamless among personnel, finance, resources, permissions, and security compliance.

Flexible deployment: All mentioned Pangu model capabilities and services can work in public cloud, dedicated cloud, or hybrid cloud. For example, customers can build and run dedicated AI platform and foundation models in their existing data centers using Huawei Cloud Stack, a hybrid cloud solution.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 is taking place in Barcelona from February 26 to 29. Huawei Cloud is set to collaborate with customers and partners to present a wide range of engaging topics. Additionally, innovative products and real-world cases covering Pangu models, GaussDB, data-AI convergence, virtual human, and software development will be showcased during the event.

