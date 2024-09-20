Huawei Cloud: One Step to Intelligence, One Leap to Excellence

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2024, Huawei Cloud hosted a Summit themed "One Step to Intelligence, One Leap to Excellence", gathering global industry leaders to explore the intelligent transformation trend, share pioneering cases, and assist customers in their journey to cloud-based operational excellence. At the summit, Huawei Cloud and global customers, unveiled the Data Center-to-Cloud solution and the PRIME Framework white paper.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, said: "Customers' support enables us to innovate with finance, retail, autonomous driving, the Internet and many other sectors. By combining cutting-edge technologies with industry know-how, Huawei Cloud paves your way to digital and intelligence."

Kevin Gao, President of Huawei Cloud Public Cloud Business, presented a keynote speech "One Step to Intelligence, One Leap to Excellence". He outlined three critical factors for accelerating cloud migration and AI use: global infrastructure, continuous technological innovation, and lean operations.

In terms of global infrastructure, Huawei Cloud's global infrastructure, KooVerse, offers extensive coverage, exceptional experience, and excellent quality. With 33 Regions and 93 Availability Zones (AZs) worldwide, Huawei Cloud supports over 10,000 customers in achieving business globalization. Huawei Cloud has interconnected with over 2,400 peers of global carriers, ensuring one hop to cloud and global business deployment for customers. Huawei Cloud data centers achieve Tier IV reliability.

Technological innovation is at the heart of Huawei Cloud's mission to accelerate enterprise transformation. At this summit, three key areas were highlighted: compute upgrade, data-AI convergence, and application innovation.

The Data Center-to-Cloud solution released by Gao offers data center facilities, intelligent O&M, and DCN as a service, allowing customers to easily relocate and run dedicated compute resources on Huawei Cloud.

Huawei Cloud's Ascend AI Cloud Service enables training jobs to run non-stop up to 40 days, shortens the fault recovery time to 10 minutes, and increases the linear scalability to 90% (the industry average are 2.8 days, 60 minutes, and 80%, respectively).

Huawei Cloud's deterministic operations system has been adopted by over 300 global customers, maintaining a strong security record with zero intrusions and zero data breaches.

DeFacto from Türkiye leverages Huawei Cloud's cloud native solution with Cloud Container Engine (CCE) and streamlines their services.

Huawei Cloud helps Chery to deploy, use, and manage the cloud. Currently, Huawei Cloud nodes in more than 10 countries and regions are providing services for Chery.

NavInfo has adopted Huawei Cloud's R&D expertise and CodeArts software development pipeline to establish efficient development management standards and efficiency measurement systems.

Kingsoft and Huawei Cloud have collaboratively developed an excellence framework to optimize cost management.

Tencent Music's Tianqin Lab has developed the MUSELight AI model acceleration framework, utilizing Huawei Cloud's Ascend AI Cloud Service.

At the end of the summit, Huawei Cloud and global customers jointly released the Enterprise Excellence PRIME Model White Paper. This white paper offers a reference framework for enterprises to leap to excellence with digital and intelligent technologies.

