HUAWEI eKit Launches Over 30 New Marketable Products and Upgrades Scenario-based Solutions to Continuously Improve Competitiveness of Distribution Business

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the HUAWEI eKit Forum was held with the theme of Together for Growth, Digitalization for Success. At the forum, Huawei shared a series of phased achievements made based on the E2E strategic investment from R&D, marketing, sales, supply, to services of the distribution business, one of the cores of Huawei's enterprise business. Over 30 new products were launched alongside multiple upgraded scenario-based solutions to improve the competitiveness of Huawei distribution business and facilitate the digital transformation of SMEs across industries.

In office, education, hotel, and other typical scenarios, HUAWEI eKit has launched a variety of innovative products and scenario-based solutions, and provided smooth installation and maintenance experiences. In addition, HUAWEI eKit has worked with partners for joint marketing and brand influence improvement, and provided precise enablement to cultivate partners' capabilities. Also, by improving after-sales service quality and supply efficiency, HUAWEI eKit has helped partners better serve end users. Last but not least, through unified policies, all-round incentives based on partners' investment and performance, market order control, and long-term communication mechanisms, HUAWEI eKit has built a healthy, win-win distribution partner ecosystem.

Over 30 new products were launched at the event, including S220S and S310S series GE & 2.5G converged access switches for the datacom domain, flagship triple-radio Wi-Fi 7 AP 673, IdeaHub Board 2 Pro for intelligent office collaboration and smart classroom, MiniFTTO large-capacity five-in-one optical gateway F1002-AC-H1, and Wi-Fi 7 optical AP F700C-36-1GH. These products help HUAWEI eKit maintain leading competitiveness in the SME market.

To meet the actual requirements of SMEs, HUAWEI eKit has also upgraded scenario-based solutions covering micro, small, and medium-sized scenarios. For example, the all-in-one wall plate AP, GE & 2.5G converged access switch, and all-optical core switch are used to upgrade the network of budget hotels on a large scale. The Wi-Fi 7 AP, 2.5GE switch, and 10G core switch can be adopted together to upgrade the office bandwidth of SMEs. The large-capacity five-in-one optical gateway and Wi-Fi 7 optical AP can be used to upgrade the education network architecture of primary and secondary schools. With these scenario-based solutions, partners can easily expand their business boundaries, and SME customers have more differentiated choices.

HUAWEI eKit, together for growth, digitalization for success. For more please visit: https://ekit.huawei.com/ekit/front/#/ekit/home?countryCode=Global&lang=en.