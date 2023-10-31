Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:52 Lucca Comics, il fumettista di Topolino: "Rispetto Zerocalcare ma per me esserci è necessario"

13:45 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Vendita Mediaset a Murdoch? Abbiamo detto di no"

13:40 Giuliano Amato e la nomina al comitato sull'Ai: "Meloni non irritata per la scelta"

12:42 Halloween, dalle origini al dolcetto o scherzetto 'made in Italy'

12:38 Omicidio Saman, il fratello in aula: "Voglio dire tutta la verità"

12:38 Mondiali 2034 in Arabia Saudita? Per Human Rights Watch "inconcepibili: è peggio del Qatar"

12:31 Forum sui diritti umani Onu? Da giovedì presiede l'Iran. Esplode la protesta da attivisti a politica

12:24 Bollette gas, nuovi aumenti in vista: +120 euro anno

11:56 Parigi, donna urla "Allah Akbar" e minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara

10:58 Bruce Springsteen torna in Italia, ecco le date del tour 2024

09:50 Superbonus, domande in scadenza oggi: cosa c'è da sapere

09:20 Israele, ambasciatore con stella di Davide all'Onu: "Hamas come nazisti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Honors Wukong-Huahua Sci-Fi AI Fine-Tuning and Application Competition Winners

31 ottobre 2023 | 13.48
LETTURA: 3 minuti

CHENGDU, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the Wukong-Huahua AI Fine-Tuning and Application Competition, themed "Science Fiction and Creativity," received awards from Huawei at the "Science Fiction vs Science Fact" Salon held at the Chengdu Science Fiction Museum. The Salon was hosted by Huawei during the 81st World Science Fiction Convention. The Salon's panelists included Director of the China Science Writers Association's Science Fiction Creation Research Center Wang Jinkang, Winner of the 2016 and 2023 Hugo Awards Nnedi Okorafor, and Winner of the Galaxy Award and Chinese Nebula Awards Yu Kun, as well as the Director of Huawei's open source MindSpore Community Hu Xiaoman.

During the Wukong-Huahua AI Fine-Tuning and Application Competition, teams from around the world either fine-tuned the Wukong-Huahua model to create AI-generated content (AIGC) works or created applications based on the model. In the end, six teams stood out to win the first and second awards.

The Wukong-Huahua foundation model is a diffusion model that can generate images based on Chinese text. The model combines the MindSpore AI framework and Ascend Atlas hardware. It has been trained on the Wukong Dataset, which is the largest multi-modal, Chinese-language open source dataset in the world. The model can generate high-quality images depicting different scenes in a variety of styles.

Science fiction and technological advancement have long had a symbiotic relationship. While science fiction has encouraged generations of entrepreneurs and investors to create and support more innovative tech products, new scientific and technological advances have in turn prompted fiction creators to imagine ever more complex and compelling worlds.

Huawei's Hu Xiaoman spoke at the Salon about how emerging technologies like foundation models are being applied in creative fields like the sci-fi literature. AI technology formerly was used by the community to better observe and analyze the world, but recent advancements in AI have turbocharged the technology's ability to generate and create content. AIGC technology is rapidly maturing and has seen in-depth use in science fiction. According to Hu: "We should focus on what benefit technology can bring in tackling real-world problems, rather than see it as a source of misfortune."

Yu Kun also said that technology has changed our world in profound ways. As new technologies emerge every day, he cautioned that theoretical breakthroughs in foundational science and technology are urgently needed and must be translated into real-world applications by companies like Huawei if we hope to unlock the technology's full potential.

Dr. Nnedi Okorafor talked about the significance of science fiction in Africa, and specifically the impact it had on local technological development. She believes that science fiction works are the result of globalized creative thinking and that African science fiction provides a medium through which people can envision the future and explore how technology is likely to shape our society, economy, and politics.

In future, Huawei will continue to support the development of science fiction, enhance its technological strengths, and harness the power of technology to turn more science fiction ideas into reality. Huawei will also continue to explore the endless frontiers of science and technology, openly cooperate with the rest of the world, and apply ICT technology to all industries. By providing digital, intelligent, and green solutions, Huawei strives to create added value for industries and bring the benefit of technology to all.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262113/image_5019648_38947758.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262114/image_5019648_38947868.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-honors-wukong-huahua-sci-fi-ai-fine-tuning-and-application-competition-winners-301972780.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN53724 en US ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza fantascienza World science fiction Convention science fiction Wukong Huahua sci fi
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10
News to go
Sanità, 2 milioni di italiani senza medico di base
News to go
Brandizzo, spunta nuovo video: tecnico Rfi fece allontanare i colleghi
News to go
Tajani: "In Egitto aereo con 16 tonnellate aiuti italiani per Gaza"
News to go
Gioco on line, pronta la riforma
News to go
Al Quirinale cerimonia 'I Giorni della Ricerca' contro il cancro
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza