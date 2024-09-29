Huawei Peer-Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 24, 2024, Huawei announced that it has been peer-recognized a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice in the Voice of the Customer for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure thanks to its Xinghe Intelligent Campus offerings. This marks the fifth year in a row that Huawei has received this distinction. Notably, Huawei receives Customers' Choice distinctions in four of the six customer segments: Midsize Enterprise (50M – 1B USD); Public Sector, Government and Education; Asia/Pacific; and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

As of June 30, 2024, customers across diverse sectors — including manufacturing, IT services, education, and telecommunication — have reviewed Huawei's complete Xinghe Intelligent Campus offerings on the Gartner Peer Insights platform. We believe their impressive feedback showed global recognition of Huawei from the industry influence, deployment scales, and mature commercial use perspectives.

"We're thrilled to be named a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure again," said Shawn Zhao, President of Huawei's Campus Network Domain. "Recently, Huawei launched the newly upgraded Xinghe Intelligent Campus that takes wireless, application, and O&M experience to new levels with AI technologies, ultimately accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises."

Looking ahead, Huawei will further innovate Xinghe Intelligent Campus offerings from wireless, application, and O&M experience upgrade perspectives, helping all industries stride to the future of experience-centric intelligent campus networks.

For more about Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice, visit: https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/enterprise-wired-wireless-lan-access-infrastructure

