Huawei Tong Wen: 6G Needs Real Innovation to Reshape Mobile Industry

VALENCIA, Spain, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the IEEE PIMRC conference held on September 4, 2024, Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Wireless CTO, presented his views on the development direction of the 6G industry. Titled with "The Architectural Framework for A-RAN and A-Core", Dr. Tong Wen pointed out, "6G will not be a simple upgrade of 5G, it should integrate AI revolution for the past 20 months, so to reshape the wireless industry and take it to the next height."

5G is a success and 6G is on track. Dr. Tong Wen shard the timetable of 6G standard. The first 6G standard discussion will start in 3GPP in 2025 and the first version of 6G standard will be frozen in 2030. In a nutshell, after 6 years, there will be a global 6G standard and the mobile industry ecosystem will rally to go to market.

However, 6G is a long-term game plan, its technology and standard should support the innovations during the future decade from 2030 to 2040. From the investment point of view, 6G technology also should have a long-shelf time, which is not a replicate of 5G technology, but an incremental generation of wireless.

At the conference, Dr Tong Wen elaborated on 6G Standardization Direction and Innovations Driving 6G Standardization.

First, 6G is a true generational technology disruption.

Currently, AI revolution is profoundly changing every aspect of our work and life, 6G for sure should consider the emerging AI revolution happed now and future. Therefore, we need to re-examine the new possibilities and potential for the mobile industry for the time-frame 2030 and beyond. Therefore, 6G standard, key technologies, and network architecture should be re-defined based on application scenarios and requirements from 2030 to 2040.

The 6G standard needs to adopt the disruptive technologies to enable a true generational capability improvement. Specifically, in terms of core network, RAN, and terminals, the day-one 3GPP 6G standard must have the original technologies and major air interface features to drastically improve network performance and energy saving, to deliver 10 to 30 times better user experience, 3 times more intrinsic spectral efficiency and energy efficiency.

In summary, 6G is not the continuation or upgrade of 5G technologies, it is also not another way to implement 5G. Instead, 6G is a new generation of capabilities, it should generate new values for the consumers.

Second, 6G should embrace the AI revolution with an OOM Quantum Leap

Twenty years ago, the Internet was an enabler of the latest technology. Wireless industry embraced the Internet and achieved great business success. Today, AI is becoming the enabler of the latest technologies. It is no doubt that 6G should embrace AI. Thus, the 3GPP 6G standardization process needs to fully digest the disruptive changes of the AI technologies.

Third, 6G architecture should be a continuous innovation to create a bigger market

5G has proved its market success in the past years, and 5G technology is evolving into 5G-Advanced. In the next 5 years or more, 5G and 5G-Advanced can meet the customer requirements and will continue to deliver the value to the operators and protect their 5G investment.

Therefore, 6G technologies should not overlap and duplicate with 5G, as well as to compete with the 5G market space and waste operators' investment. Instead, 6G technologies should create innovative industry values and expand the market space for the mobile industry.

Simply reusing 5G network architecture without generational and fundamental innovation, will limit the mobile industry's aspiration and imagination to dive the innovation in the 6G era. In particular, to reuse the 5G core network will hinder the innovation in AI.

Fourth, 6G user device calls for a breakthrough

The breakthrough of terminal technologies is the key if not the only factor for mobile device evolution. In 2007, iPhones enabled the mobile broadband industry development with a phenomenal market success. It is hard to imagine that smartphone will continue to drive mobile industry beyond 2030.

Therefore, new breakthroughs must be made in terminal technologies in the 6G, and 6G system must be prepared for terminals in the 6G era.

In the end, Dr. Tong Wen further clarified the relationship between 5G and 6G: " 6G must be an innovative generational technology, instead of a simple extension of 5G technology. Now, 5G deployment is rolling out globally, and the current market demand and requirement can be met by 5G-Adavanced. This will protect the investment of operators, and continue to expand the market space. To duplicate 5G technologies for 6G, is essentially a pseudo-6G technology, which is not the best use of investment for operators. We should not underestimate the capabilities of 5G-Advanced for current market, and we should not underestimate the potential of 6G."

