Giovedì 25 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 13:19
Huawei Unveils its Intelligent Distribution Solution at 26th World Energy Congress

25 aprile 2024 | 13.17
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is presenting its innovative Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) at the 26th World Energy Congress in Rotterdam. Developed in collaboration with ecosystem partners, the IDS aims to tackle the electric power industry's most pressing challenges, including high line loss, unreliable service, and the burden of managing new energy loads.

To address these challenges, power companies are turning to digital solutions that harness the power of data, connectivity, and automation. The digitisation of the power distribution network—often referred to as the 'last mile'—is a critical element in the modernisation of the conventional power grid system. This 'last mile' ensures the delivery of electric power directly to consumers' homes, businesses and industry.  Huawei's IDS leverages cutting-edge technologies to optimise power distribution, enhance grid reliability, and facilitate the integration of renewable energy sources.

"Huawei's Intelligent Distribution Solution enables power enterprises to shift from single-point digitalization of power distribution rooms to architecture-supported, evolvable, open, and systematic intelligence. With an open digital ecosystem, we can stimulate grassroots creativity internally and make industry and cross-industry capabilities available to customers externally," said David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei's Electric Power Digitalization BU.

The IDS architecture is built on a unique "cloud-pipe-edge-pipe-device" framework, which includes an on-premise private cloud as the digital foundation, both wired and wireless solutions for the backhaul network, an all-in-one edge computing unit (ECU) for lean management, and next-generation high-speed power line carrier communication (HPLC) on the low-voltage side. This comprehensive approach enables real-time measurable observations that empower utility providers to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction by identifying and repairing faults before power outages occur.

The solution has already proven its effectiveness in real-world applications, with successful implementations across several provinces in China, including in the Shaanxi province in collaboration with the State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power Co., Ltd and partners. The solution has revolutionised the management of over 100,000 distribution transformer districts, reducing outage durations and achieving an impressive power supply reliability rate. Moreover, it has enabled the seamless integration of over 50,000 residential photovoltaic sites and more than 1,000 large-scale 10kV photovoltaic sites have achieved 100% access and consumption.

"The solution delivers comprehensive and accurate power distribution network sensing, lean and refined management, timely and proactive customer service, as well as simpler and more efficient work for our employees," said Zhang Genzhou, CIO of State Grid Shaanxi. (See video: "Successful Practice of Intelligent Distribution Solution in State Grid Shaanxi.")

The solution has also delivered promising initial test results in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize power distribution on a global scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397510/image_986294_35218757.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-its-intelligent-distribution-solution-at-26th-world-energy-congress-302127457.html

