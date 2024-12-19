Cerca nel sito
 
Huawei's AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024 Celebrate 5 Years of Mobile Innovation and Design

19 dicembre 2024 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei marks the fifth year of the AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024, commemorating trailblazing applications and games of the year for their innovation and creativity.

Huawei Europe's editor teams selected these applications for their significant impact to users and success through strategic Huawei's partnerships, evaluating them based on six key criteria: downloads, innovation, user experience, storytelling, design and accessibility.

"Time flies as we celebrate the fifth(!) anniversary of AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024, honouring the outstanding application and game developer community. This award reflects our continued commitment in highlighting the best mobile content for our millions of users," expressed Jaime Gonzalo, Vice President of Huawei Mobile Services in Europe. "Mobile applications have transformed how we live, work, and play, improving quality of life worldwide. Today, we acknowledge the visionaries behind these exceptional applications, recognising their passion and hard work as we look forward to the future of mobile innovation for a better society."

Summoners War was crowned Best Game of 2024 for its captivating and strategic gameplay that blends monster collecting with intense battles, making it a standout title that delivers hours of entertainment. PUBG won Best Action Game for its pioneering battle royale mechanics, appealing to gamers worldwide.

Revolut, Tinder and Adidas Running were recognized among the Best Apps this year. Revolut earned praise for its seamless financial and investment management features, Tinder impressed with its user-friendly location-based matching, and Adidas Running was lauded for its advanced fitness app integration as well as accurate run tracking capabilities.

Below is the full list of winners for AppGallery Editors' Choice Awards 2024:

Best Apps of 2024 

Best Games of 2024

For further information on the awards, please visit: https://bit.ly/3W70tn9

About AppGallery  

As one of the top 3 global app distribution platforms, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps, and is available in over 170 countries and regions with over 580 million global monthly active users and 6 million registered developers. 

Visit AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/Featured 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2584494/Huawei_Awards.jpg

