Venerdì 12 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 18:48
HyperStrong Ranked in BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List

12 aprile 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BloombergNEF (BNEF), a globally renowned research institute, released its Tier 1 list of energy storage manufacturers for the second quarter of 2024. HyperStrong secures a position on the list, as a testament to the wide recognition of its years of technological expertise, outstanding delivery capabilities, and strong bankability.

BNEF has developed a tiering system for battery cell makers and system integrators. Based on bankability as evidenced by deployment, the system is designed to create a transparent differentiation between the hundreds of stationary energy storage manufacturers in the market. This list consists of the energy storage manufacturers meeting the BNEF Tier 1 criteria as of Q2 2024.

Speaking on this global recognition, Dr. Jianhui Zhang, CEO of HyperStrong said, "Being recognized as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF not only underscores our years of commitment to quality and innovation, but also reinforces our position at the forefront of the energy storage industry. It is also a significant endorsement of our ability to meet the highest standards of project bankability and operational excellence, as well as a reflection of the trust our customers place in us to deliver best-in-class and reliable energy storage solutions "

About HyperStrong

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. ("HyperStrong") is a leading energy storage system integrator and service provider. With over 12 years of R&D and experience garnered through more than 300 projects and over 15GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a full portfolio of energy storage products as well as one-stop solutions for clients ranging from thermal power and renewable power generation to C&I and residential users. Having built four smart manufacturing bases, two R&D centers, a testing lab and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

According to a report unveiled by S&P Global, HyperStrong is ranked one of the top 5 energy storage system integrators worldwide in terms of project scale as of July 2023.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347342/HyperStrong_updated_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyperstrong-ranked-in-bnef-energy-storage-tier-1-list-302115545.html

