Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 07:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

01:01 Manovra, no tagli pensioni di vecchiaia: restano per anticipate

00:43 X Factor 2023, SARAFINE: chi è la vincitrice

00:33 'X Factor 2023', vince Sarafine

00:03 Kyrgios sbarca su Onlyfans: "Porterò i fan con me in questo viaggio"

23:38 X Factor, Morgan: "Esperienza finita in maniera terribile, hanno vinto poteri economici"

23:13 Case green, accordo Ue su nuove regole: cosa cambia

22:50 Prima alla Scala, Bazoli e Marcegaglia incantano in nero. Tocchi di rosso per dire stop a femminicidi

22:19 Jerry Calà: "Mi sono innamorato di Napoli, mi trasferisco a vivere lì" - Video

22:08 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente oggi 7 dicembre 2023

21:04 Alitalia, raggiunto accordo su licenziamenti: uscite solo su base volontaria

21:01 Condannato dopo inchiesta Dda Roma, narcos albanese Petoku scappa da comunità

20:55 Patto di stabilità, Ecofin notturno: forse accordo all'Immacolata

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Ibaraki Prefecture Releases Video on Its Challenge of Achieving Profitable, Sustainable Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries Industry on December 8

08 dicembre 2023 | 07.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

-Coinciding with 2023 G7 Interior and Security Ministers' Meeting in Mito City-

MITO, Japan, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ibaraki Prefectural Government, the host of the 2023 Group of Seven (G7) Interior and Security Ministers' Meeting in Mito, released a video on December 8, 2023, featuring leaders of the local farming and fisheries sector making strenuous efforts, as well as the Ibaraki governor's message.

Ibaraki Prefecture, endowed with fertile land and the bountiful sea, is thriving with agriculture and fishing. Furthermore, as it is close to Japan's capital Tokyo, and supported by excellent transportation networks, Ibaraki Prefecture has been playing an important role in supplying food to the Tokyo metropolitan area. The video introduces such scenes.

Video "Coming to your dinner table soon? Ibaraki's extra sweet potatoes, AI farmed fish": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8QBj1iKyzM

Images:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107964/202312063911/_prw_PI3fl_0ufr5kJ2.png

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107964/202312063911/_prw_PI4fl_vDadRplD.png

HighlightsTo the world's dining tables: Ibaraki's farm product exports increase tenfold over six years:Ibaraki ranks second in gross agricultural output on a prefectural basis in the country. In anticipation of the shrinkage of the domestic market due to depopulation, Ibaraki Prefecture, focusing on "Hitachi" beef, rice, fruits, and vegetables as key items, is exploring overseas markets and promoting exports. Exports of sweet potatoes are brisk because of demand for baked sweet potatoes in Southeast Asia. The Namegata region in the southeast of the prefecture is a leading producer of sweet potatoes in Japan.

Ibaraki's fisheries industry combating climate change with the latest technology:Ibaraki Prefecture, with rich fishing grounds, ranked second in marine fish harvest by prefecture in Japan in fiscal 2021. Ibaraki is the country's biggest harvester of mackerel. Ibaraki Prefecture, however, analyzes that aquafarming is indispensable to prepare for possible risks of changing marine environments caused by climate change and subsequent poor catches.

- Launching a verification project for mackerel aquaculture using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and devices to feed the fish automatically while checking their physical conditions, among other means.

- Starting "Kasumigaura caviar," a new brand using cultured sturgeons.Aquafarming has advantages over catching fish in the oceans because it is less affected by climate change, and it can be carried out onshore using fresh water.

Map:https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107964/202312063911/_prw_PI5fl_Z16wAkO2.png

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ibaraki-prefecture-releases-video-on-its-challenge-of-achieving-profitable-sustainable-agriculture-forestry-and-fisheries-industry-on-december-8-302009610.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN88729 en US Ambiente Alimentazione Agricoltura_E_Allevamento ICT Economia_E_Finanza G7 Ibaraki Prefecture Releases video Coinciding with 2023 G7 Sustainable Agriculture
Vedi anche
News to go
Cannabis, flash mob a Montecitorio pro pdl coltivazione domestica
News to go
Ponte dell'Immacolata, previsioni meteo
News to go
I content creators chiedono legge per codice di regolamentazione del settore
News to go
Calcio, torna la Serie A con l'anticipo Juventus-Napoli
News to go
Israele-Hamas, media: suicidi tra i sopravvissuti assalto al rave
News to go
Manovra 2024 in aula al Senato il 18 dicembre
News to go
Fisco, Meloni: "Cittadino non è suddito da vessare"
News to go
8 dicembre, per ponte dell'Immacolata 7 milioni in viaggio
News to go
Pavia, sequestrate due tonnellate di fuochi d'artficio
News to go
Minori, 28,8% under 16 a rischio povertà
News to go
Ucraina, repubblicani Usa al Senato bloccano aiuti a Kiev
News to go
Napoli, truffa dei bonus edilizi: maxi sequestro da 607 milioni di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza