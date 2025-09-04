IFA 2025: DJI to Showcase New Mic 3 and Full Product Portfolio at Berlin's IFA

Innovative technology for all, from content creators and movie producers to enterprise and agricultural workers

BERLIN, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, will be showcasing its innovative product portfolio at IFA 2025. From 5th-9th September, visitors to IFA will have the opportunity to experience DJI's innovative solutions first-hand.

Experience DJI's Latest Creative Camera, Sound, and Drone Technology

Industry Leading Stabilization and Image Transmission for All

Designed to boost creativity, DJI has a full range of camera gimbals for everyone from the solo content creator to full-scale movie producers. Highlights include:

Power Your World with DJI's Range of Portable Power Stations

IFA 2024 saw the introduction of DJI's Power 1000 and 500. This year the range has expanded to include the latest Power 2000 and Power 1000 V2, providing flexible power for home backup, road trips, outdoor camping, film and TV production, and more.

In Germany, Spain, France, among other European countries, users can even connect their Power 2000 and balcony solar system to the national grid to benefit from power savings. Recharge the power station with solar panels during the day, and once the power station is fully charged, the excess electricity will be fed into the grid.

Accessories such as solar panels, fast chargers and hand trucks, for home and outdoor use, will also be on display.

Work Smarter with DJI Delivery, Enterprise and Agriculture Solutions

Discover the Matrice 400, Matrice 4 Series, Dock 3, Agras T50, Mavic 3M and Flycart 30, all designed to enhance operational efficiency and productivity across various industries.

Learn, Create, and Share

To foster creativity and skill development, DJI will host a series of professional and consumer workshops led by filmmaking experts and talented content creators. These workshops are open to all IFA visitors, offering insights into creating high-quality content with ease.

Workshops will run twice a day on the 6th and 7th September, one at 11am focused on drones and one at 3pm focused on handheld products.

See You at IFA

IFA will open its doors at Messe Berlin from 5th-9th September, 2025. Visit DJI's booth in Hall 20-149 to experience these innovations and witness the future of drone, camera, gimbal, and portable power technology.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

