Venerdì 25 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 22:17
comunicato stampa

iFLYTEK Holds Global Partner Summit

25 agosto 2023 | 21.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Products Shine at World Athletics Championships as Company Accelerates Global Market Expansion

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK's Consumer Business Group hosted a Global Partner Summit in Budapest during the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships (WAC Budapest 23), where iFLYTEK serves as the WAC Budapest 23 Official Event Supplier, providing the Championships with automatic translation software, hardware products, and other services. Nearly thirty worldwide partners participated on-site.

Engagement with the WAC Budapest 23 and the global community through technology is part of iFLYTEK's 2023 international expansion strategy. The company held its first international expansion strategy conference and a product launch in Singapore last June. iFLYTEK has since initiated worldwide business activities and provided product technology support for numerous international sporting events, significant government conferences, and large-scale exhibitions.

During the Budapest Global Partner Summit, international consumers could experience and purchase iFLYTEK's intelligent hardware products. iFLYTEK Sales Directors introduced the company's lineup of consumer products to attending partners, including:

At the WAC Budapest 23, international athletes seamlessly communicate through the iFLYTEK Smart Translator. Meanwhile, reporters at the media center are using the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder and the iFLYTEK Smart Recorder Pro to enhance their reporting efficiency.

iFLYTEK Consumer Business Group Vice President Zhao Xiang delivered a speech at the Summit, emphasizing the strong global potential of iFLYTEK's technologies. He noted that consumers have consistently embraced iFLYTEK's products in China and that the products are very competitive globally, especially when paired with local electronic industries' supply chain capabilities.

iFLYTEK is committed to enhancing international collaboration, expanding business domains, and assisting the global community in addressing increasingly complex challenges through its advanced capabilities.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is a listed company in the Asia-Pacific Region focusing on intelligent speech and technology. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194644/IFLYTEK_WAC_BUDAPEST_SUMMIT.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194645/IFLYTEK_WAC_BUDAPEST_SUMMIT_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iflytek-holds-global-partner-summit-301910338.html

