imo Launches Passkeys for Seamless, Secure Login

imo's new Passkeys function leads the path for secured, safe and seamless communication

LONDON, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular instant communication platform, imo, has recently launched Passkeys, enabling password-less login through biometrics. Powered by robust asymmetric cryptography technology, the function also reduces credential theft, ushering in a new standard of seamless authentication that delivers the optimal balance of security, privacy and convenience that users demand.

With Passkeys, users can conveniently unlock their imo account using their face, fingerprint, or PIN during login. This biometric data is not sent to imo to safeguard users' privacy. imo's state-of-the-art asymmetric cryptography safeguards users against password theft by malicious websites. Using fingerprints and facial recognition to verify a user's identity eliminates the need to remember passwords and undergo the cumbersome secondary authentication process through SMS, especially across borders. These features create a seamless and highly secure login that improves the sign-in experience for imo's global user base.

Passkeys signifies a major upgrade to account security and access. Leading platforms like WhatsApp and TikTok have also implemented the technology in moves beyond vulnerable password-based systems and tedious SMS-based two-factor authentication. imo joins this shift toward more robust login security.

As global communication advances, security concerns remain paramount. imo remains committed to developing innovative solutions for seamless, private messaging between global users. Passkeys represent the next generation of login technology, and imo is proud to be driving this new standard for its expanding global user base.

Get imo for free at https://imo.im/.

About imo

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions worldwide. imo has been empowering people with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218469/4478211/imo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imo-launches-passkeys-for-seamless-secure-login-302026289.html