Martedì 05 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 03:00
imo Partners with The Game Awards 2023 for Worldwide Live-Streaming

05 dicembre 2023 | 03.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular instant messaging app, imo, has collaborated with The Game Awards (TGA) to become its Global Distribution Partner. This partnership will allow imo to broadcast the 2023 ceremony in Los Angeles worldwide on December 8, 2023, at 12:30 am GMT.

The Game Awards is an annual award event that honours the achievements in the video game industry. It brings together game players, developers, and notable popular culture icons to celebrate and showcase gaming as a challenging, immersive, and inspiring art form. This year, an advisory board of top game publishers and platforms will guide the event, which 5,000 special guests and industry insiders will attend.

Past TGA ceremonies have featured famous faces like Gal Gadot, Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves, Vin Diesel, Al Pacino, Jason Schwartzman, Jack Black, Margot Robbie, and Tom Holland. This year, Game of the Year nominees are Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

imo users can access the live stream by clicking a dedicated banner in the 'Story' section on the homepage or the Voice Room. They will enjoy an immersive 3-hour broadcast of the prestigious ceremony. "We feel honoured to be The Game Awards' Global Distribution Partner and bring this exciting event to our community. We will continue to enhance our services and bring new and exciting features to our community," said Mehran Kabir, Business Director of imo.

"We aim to reach more audiences, so we're thrilled to welcome imo users," said Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards CEO and Host. He added, "We want people to see gaming as an inspiring, immersive, and challenging form of entertainment."

Platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram have also signed to distribute The Game Awards 2023 globally.

Know more about this event at https://imo.im/blog/imo-partners-with-The-Game-Awards-2023-for-worldwide-live-streaming-en?lang=en&force=true.

Download imo for free at https://imo.im/

About imo

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive, and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages across more than 170 countries and regions around the world. imo has been empowering people with the ability to connect over miles and boundaries between them.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218469/imo_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/imo-partners-with-the-game-awards-2023-for-worldwide-live-streaming-302004431.html

