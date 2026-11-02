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imoo Launches X10 Minions Limited Edition, Bringing Fun to Every Child's Adventure

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02 novembre 2026 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON and DUBLIN and BERLIN, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- imoo, a global brand specializing in children's smart wearables, today launched the imoo Smartwatch X10 Minions Limited Edition, combining beloved Minions characters with the X10 series' core communication and safety features. Designed to bring more fun to children's everyday adventures, the smartwatch helps them explore the world while staying connected with family.

A Fun Companion for Everyday Adventures

Known for their playful personalities and adventurous spirit, the Minions bring fun and laughter to children's lives. The imoo X10 Minions Limited Edition brings these beloved characters to children's wrists through exclusive Minions-themed watch faces, character-inspired visual elements, and personalized interactive designs. Its co-branded exterior and exclusive gift box also make it a thoughtful gift for birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions.

Combining playful design with practical smartwatch features, the limited edition accompanies children as they discover new interests, explore their surroundings, and create lasting childhood memories.

Keeping Children Connected and Protected

As children become more independent, parents want to give them the freedom to explore while staying connected when needed.

The imoo X10 Minions Limited Edition features 360° video calling, front and rear cameras, 20m Water Resistance, and SOS emergency assistance. The cameras let children capture special moments, from time with friends to outdoor discoveries. 360° video calling helps them stay in touch with family and share everyday experiences. Water resistance supports a wider range of activities, while the SOS function provides a way to call for help when needed.

By combining a character children love with practical communication and safety features, imoo aims to make everyday exploration more enjoyable for children and provide greater peace of mind for parents.

Making Every Adventure More Fun

Through its collaboration with Minions, imoo brings playful design and everyday functionality together in a smartwatch made for children. As children explore, discover, and grow, the X10 helps them capture memorable moments and stay connected with family—making every adventure more fun and every childhood memory more precious.

About imoo

imoo specializes in children's smart wearables, developing safe, reliable, and engaging smartwatches that support children's exploration and everyday experiences. With communication and safety at its core, imoo combines protective features with child-friendly design to help children explore with confidence while keeping families connected.

Media ContactEmail: support@imoo.com

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Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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