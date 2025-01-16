Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 16 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Infosys: Strong growth of 6.1% YoY in CC, 80 bps YoY operating margin expansion

16 gennaio 2025 | 13.32
LETTURA: 12 minuti

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered strong and broad-based performance with $4,939 million in Q3 revenues, growth of 1.7% sequentially and 6.1% year on year in constant currency. Operating margin for Q3 was at 21.3%, increase of 0.2% sequentially. Free cash flow for Q3 was highest ever at $1,263 million, growing 90% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was $2.5 billion, with 63% net new growing at 57% sequentially. Headcount increased for second consecutive quarter.

Revenues for YTD Dec'24 grew at 3.9% year on year in constant currency and in reported terms. Operating margin was at 21.2%, increase of 0.3% year on year.

"Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year on year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "This has led to another quarter of strong large deal wins and improved deal pipeline giving us greater confidence as we look ahead," he added.

1.7% QoQ

21.30 %

11.4% YoY

$2.5 Bn 

$1.3 Bn 

6.1% YoY 

Operating Margin

EPS Increase 

Large Deal

Free 

 CC Growth

0.8% YoY increase

(₹ terms)

TCV

Cash Flow

Guidance for FY25:

Key highlights:

For nine months ended December 31, 2024

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.9% YoY 

Revenues in CC terms grew by 6.1% YoY and 1.7% QoQ

Reported revenues at $14,547 million, growth of 3.9% YoY 

Reported revenues at $4,939 million, growth of 5.9% YoY 

Operating margin at 21.2%, growth of 0.3% YoY 

Operating margin at 21.3%, increase of 0.8% YoY and 0.2% QoQ 

Basic EPS at $0.57, growth of 6.1% YoY 

Basic EPS at $0.19, growth of 9.6% YoY 

FCF at $3,196 million, growth of 57.1% YoY; 

FCF at $1,263 million, growth of 89.9% YoY; 

FCF conversion at 136.1% of net profit

FCF conversion at 156.6% of net profit

"We had another quarter of strong performance with revenue growth across segments and operating margin expansion, leading to 11.4% EPS growth year on year in rupee terms. Our structured approach to operating margin expansion yielded more results in Q3, particularly due to benefits from improving realization and scale benefits," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "Our sharp focus on cash flow is reflected in Free cash conversion to net profits of 157% in Q3 with free cash generation for 9 months of FY25 surpassing that of entire FY24," he added.

1.  Client wins & Testimonials

2.  Recognitions & Awards

Brand

AI and Cloud Services

Key Digital Services

Industry & Solutions

Read more about our Awards & Recognitions here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance, the McCamish cybersecurity incident and the related review and notification process are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid working model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, the amount of any additional costs, including indemnities or damages or claims, resulting directly or indirectly from the McCamish cybersecurity incident and the outcome and effect of pending litigation. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

 

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:                                     (Dollars in millions)

December 31, 2024

March 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,663

1,773

Current investments

933

1,548

Trade receivables

3,896

3,620

Unbilled revenue

1,318

1,531

Other current assets

1,428

2,250

Total current assets

10,238

10,722

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,183

2,323

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,508

1,042

Non-current investments

1,105

1,404

Unbilled revenue

301

213

Other non-current assets

956

819

Total non-current assets

6,053

5,801

Total assets

16,291

16,523

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade payables

429

474

Unearned revenue

988

880

Employee benefit obligations

336

314

Other current liabilities and provisions

3,050

2,983

Total current liabilities

4,803

4,651

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

667

767

Other non-current liabilities

465

500

Total non-current liabilities

1,132

1,267

Total liabilities

5,935

5,918

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

10,307

10,559

Non-controlling interests

49

46

Total equity

10,356

10,605

Total liabilities and equity

16,291

16,523

  

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for:

(Dollars in millions except per equity share data)

3 months ended December 31, 2024

3 months ended December 31, 2023

9 months ended December 31, 2024

9 months ended December 31, 2023

Revenues

4,939

4,663

14,547

13,997

Cost of sales

3,444

3,274

10,103

9,755

Gross profit

1,495

1,389

4,444

4,242

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

218

204

671

633

   Administrative expenses

224

229

693

692

Total operating expenses

442

433

1,364

1,325

Operating profit

1,053

956

3,080

2,917

Other income, net (3)

90

79

249

196

Profit before income taxes

1,143

1,035

3,329

3,113

Income tax expense

337

301

981

904

Net profit (before minority interest)

806

734

2,348

2,209

Net profit (after minority interest)

804

733

2,345

2,208

Basic EPS ($)

0.19

0.18

0.57

0.53

Diluted EPS ($)

0.19

0.18

0.56

0.53

NOTES:

www.infosys.com

IFRS-INR Press Release : https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2024-2025/q3/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2024-2025/q3/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-strong-growth-of-6-1-yoy-in-cc-80-bps-yoy-operating-margin-expansion-302353184.html





