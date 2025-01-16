Infosys: Strong growth of 6.1% YoY in CC, 80 bps YoY operating margin expansion

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered strong and broad-based performance with $4,939 million in Q3 revenues, growth of 1.7% sequentially and 6.1% year on year in constant currency. Operating margin for Q3 was at 21.3%, increase of 0.2% sequentially. Free cash flow for Q3 was highest ever at $1,263 million, growing 90% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was $2.5 billion, with 63% net new growing at 57% sequentially. Headcount increased for second consecutive quarter.

Revenues for YTD Dec'24 grew at 3.9% year on year in constant currency and in reported terms. Operating margin was at 21.2%, increase of 0.3% year on year.

"Our strong revenue growth sequentially in a seasonally weak quarter and broad-based year on year growth, along with robust operating parameters and margins, is a clear reflection of the success of our differentiated digital offerings, market positioning, and key strategic initiatives. We continue to strengthen our enterprise AI capabilities, particularly focusing on generative AI, which is witnessing increasing client traction," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "This has led to another quarter of strong large deal wins and improved deal pipeline giving us greater confidence as we look ahead," he added.

1.7% QoQ 21.30 % 11.4% YoY $2.5 Bn $1.3 Bn 6.1% YoY Operating Margin EPS Increase Large Deal Free CC Growth 0.8% YoY increase (₹ terms) TCV Cash Flow

Guidance for FY25:

Key highlights:

For nine months ended December 31, 2024 For the quarter ended December 31, 2024 Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.9% YoY Revenues in CC terms grew by 6.1% YoY and 1.7% QoQ Reported revenues at $14,547 million, growth of 3.9% YoY Reported revenues at $4,939 million, growth of 5.9% YoY Operating margin at 21.2%, growth of 0.3% YoY Operating margin at 21.3%, increase of 0.8% YoY and 0.2% QoQ Basic EPS at $0.57, growth of 6.1% YoY Basic EPS at $0.19, growth of 9.6% YoY FCF at $3,196 million, growth of 57.1% YoY; FCF at $1,263 million, growth of 89.9% YoY; FCF conversion at 136.1% of net profit FCF conversion at 156.6% of net profit

"We had another quarter of strong performance with revenue growth across segments and operating margin expansion, leading to 11.4% EPS growth year on year in rupee terms. Our structured approach to operating margin expansion yielded more results in Q3, particularly due to benefits from improving realization and scale benefits," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "Our sharp focus on cash flow is reflected in Free cash conversion to net profits of 157% in Q3 with free cash generation for 9 months of FY25 surpassing that of entire FY24," he added.

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (Dollars in millions) December 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,663 1,773 Current investments 933 1,548 Trade receivables 3,896 3,620 Unbilled revenue 1,318 1,531 Other current assets 1,428 2,250 Total current assets 10,238 10,722 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,183 2,323 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 1,508 1,042 Non-current investments 1,105 1,404 Unbilled revenue 301 213 Other non-current assets 956 819 Total non-current assets 6,053 5,801 Total assets 16,291 16,523 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 429 474 Unearned revenue 988 880 Employee benefit obligations 336 314 Other current liabilities and provisions 3,050 2,983 Total current liabilities 4,803 4,651 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 667 767 Other non-current liabilities 465 500 Total non-current liabilities 1,132 1,267 Total liabilities 5,935 5,918 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 10,307 10,559 Non-controlling interests 49 46 Total equity 10,356 10,605 Total liabilities and equity 16,291 16,523

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for: (Dollars in millions except per equity share data) 3 months ended December 31, 2024 3 months ended December 31, 2023 9 months ended December 31, 2024 9 months ended December 31, 2023 Revenues 4,939 4,663 14,547 13,997 Cost of sales 3,444 3,274 10,103 9,755 Gross profit 1,495 1,389 4,444 4,242 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 218 204 671 633 Administrative expenses 224 229 693 692 Total operating expenses 442 433 1,364 1,325 Operating profit 1,053 956 3,080 2,917 Other income, net (3) 90 79 249 196 Profit before income taxes 1,143 1,035 3,329 3,113 Income tax expense 337 301 981 904 Net profit (before minority interest) 806 734 2,348 2,209 Net profit (after minority interest) 804 733 2,345 2,208 Basic EPS ($) 0.19 0.18 0.57 0.53 Diluted EPS ($) 0.19 0.18 0.56 0.53

NOTES:

