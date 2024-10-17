Infosys: Strong performance with broad based revenue growth in CC of 3.1% sequentially and 3.3% YoY

FY25 revenue guidance revised to 3.75%-4.50%; Margin guidance retained at 20%-22%

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered broad based growth performance with $4,894 million in Q2 revenues, sequential growth of 3.1% and year on year growth of 3.3% in constant currency. Operating margin for Q2 was at 21.1%. Free cash flow for Q2 was at $839 million, growing 25.2% year on year. TCV of large deal wins was $2.4 billion, 41% being net new.

H1 revenues grew at 2.9% year over year in constant currency. Operating margin for H1 was at 21.1%.

"We had strong growth of 3.1% quarter-on-quarter in constant current in Q2. The growth was broad based with good momentum in financial services. This stems from our strength in industry expertise, market leading capabilities in cloud with Cobalt and generative AI with Topaz, resulting in growing client preference to partner with us", saidSalil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Our large deals at $2.4 billion in Q2 reflect our differentiated position. I am grateful to our employees for their unwavering commitment to our client as we further strengthen our market leadership" he added.

3.1% QoQ 3.3% YoY CC Growth 21.1% Operating Margin 4.7% YoY EPS Increase (₹ terms) $2.4 Bn Large Deal TCV $839 Mn Free Cash Flow

Guidance for FY25:

Key highlights:

For six months ended September 30, 2024 For the quarter ended September 30, 2024

"We continue to focus on accelerating revenue growth with a sharp focus on margin performance. Operating margins for the quarter was at 21.1%, driven by continued benefits from value-based pricing and utilization despite higher employee payouts. Our focus on cash generation resulted in another quarter of over 100% Free Cash Flow conversion to net profits," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "The Board announced an interim dividend of `21 per share, 16.7% increase from last year," he added.

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (Dollars in millions) September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,601 1,773 Current investments 887 1,548 Trade receivables 3,820 3,620 Unbilled revenue 1,559 1,531 Other current assets 1,817 2,250 Total current assets 10,684 10,722 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,284 2,323 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 1,604 1,042 Non-current investments 1,189 1,404 Unbilled revenue 255 213 Other non-current assets 912 819 Total non-current assets 6,244 5,801 Total assets 16,928 16,523 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 458 474 Unearned revenue 860 880 Employee benefit obligations 343 314 Other current liabilities and provisions 3,210 2,983 Total current liabilities 4,871 4,651 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 756 767 Other non-current liabilities 463 500 Total non-current liabilities 1,219 1,267 Total liabilities 6,090 5,918 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 10,789 10,559 Non-controlling interests 49 46 Total equity 10,838 10,605 Total liabilities and equity 16,928 16,523

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for: (Dollars in millions except per equity share data) 3 months ended September 30, 2024 3 months ended September 30, 2023 6 months ended September 30,2024 6 months ended September 30, 2023 Revenues 4,894 4,718 9,608 9,334 Cost of sales 3,400 3,271 6,659 6,481 Gross profit 1,494 1,447 2,949 2,853 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 221 213 454 429 Administrative expenses 240 234 469 463 Total operating expenses 461 447 923 892 Operating profit 1,033 1,000 2,026 1,961 Other income, net (3) 72 60 160 117 Profit before income taxes 1,105 1,060 2,186 2,078 Income tax expense 327 309 644 603 Net profit (before minority interest) 778 751 1,542 1,475 Net profit (after minority interest) 777 751 1,540 1,475 Basic EPS ($) 0.19 0.18 0.37 0.36 Diluted EPS ($) 0.19 0.18 0.37 0.36

NOTES:

