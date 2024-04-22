Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Aprile 2024
16:06
Innovative Fabrics, Eco-Friendly Packaging, and Rainforest Reforestation: LILYSILK Bolsters Its Earth Day Commitment to Sustainability

22 aprile 2024 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Day 2024, LILYSILK is proud to showcase its ongoing commitment to sustainability through innovative fabric technologies and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Pioneering with its patented LILYÁUREA® and LILYHERB® fabrics, LILYSILK addresses environmental concerns by reducing dependency on harmful chemicals and enhancing biodegradability. The company's new Bio-Plastic packaging further supports this mission, offering a more sustainable alternative to traditional materials, while its reforestation projects in Brazil and Mexico reinforce its pledge to reduce environmental impact and promote ecological health.

LILYSILK's innovative fabric, LILYÁUREA®, is tailored for those with sensitive skin, made from undyed natural golden cocoons produced by the offspring of rare wild silkworms. The golden color, a creation of Mother Nature, and the fabric's hypoallergenic and natural antibacterial properties provide a protective, moisture-rich environment for the skin. LILYÁUREA® is now extensively used in LILYSILK bedding, sleepwear, and apparel, providing hypoallergenic care around the clock.

LILYHERB®, featuring mint active molecule technology from the United States, incorporates peppermint extract to offer a soothing, sleep-inducing experience through its mint-active molecule technology. These innovative textiles not only comfort the user but also support sustainable textile practices by minimizing chemical use.

Furthering its commitment to sustainability, LILYSILK also introduced an environmentally-friendly packaging solution—Bio-Plastic bags. Made from renewable resources, these bags decompose in industrial composting facilities, highlighting a significant reduction in waste and reliance on petroleum-based products. This initiative is part of LILYSILK's broader strategy to minimize its environmental footprint while maintaining the integrity and luxury of its products.

In partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation, LILYSILK has significantly contributed to global reforestation efforts, planting 15,000 trees in Brazil and 20,000 in Mexico. The Brazil project has benefited 200 families, supported 280 jobs, provided a habitat for 569 wildlife species, and contributed to the reforestation of 500 hectares, marking a substantial move toward a sustainable local community in Brazil. These reforestation efforts support biodiversity, bolster local economies, and enhance ecological services essential for environmental sustainability.

"At LILYSILK, we believe in fashion that not only looks good but also does good," says David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "As we commemorate Earth Day, we are proud to unveil our latest endeavors in sustainable development. From groundbreaking fabrics to eco-friendly packaging, every decision reflects our commitment to protecting our planet for future generations."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2392992/LILYSILK_Celebrates_Earth_Day_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innovative-fabrics-eco-friendly-packaging-and-rainforest-reforestation-lilysilk-bolsters-its-earth-day-commitment-to-sustainability-302122979.html

